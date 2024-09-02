If you're in the market for a portable power station as a backup supply this fall and coming winter, now might be the best time to pick up one. The Labor Day sales have brought some of the popular entries on discounts. For instance, the Ecoflow Delta 2 returns to $499 after a huge 50 percent cut. It's the second-best price and $20 shy of the record-low.

Alternatively, you can pick the solar generator set with a 220-watt panel for $899, which is $749 (45 percent) off the usual price of the bundle at $1649.

Affiliate offer EcoFlow Delta 2 Save up to $749 when you buy the Ecoflow Delta 2 portable power station from Amazon.

Why the Ecoflow Delta 2 is worth it

The Ecoflow Delta 2 (review) is one of the high-end expandable power stations from the company. It's a recommended choice for those looking for a feature-packed cube. It has a rather high MSRP, but with this discount, it becomes a fantastic purchase.

The Delta 2 features a 1,024 Wh battery capacity and uses LFP cells (Lithium Iron Phosphate) for a longer life span, which is rated to keep 80 percent of its battery health after 3,000 charging cycles. With an extra battery pack, the capacity can be tripled to accommodate more appliances.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 has first-class app support. / © nextpit

It has also a built-in inverter and power supply, which is convenient for energizing emergency equipment or sensitive appliances at home while adding safety measures. And in addition to the wireless charging pad on top, it has a total of 15 ports and outlets and is capable of managing multiple devices at once, thanks to the high 1,800-watt output.

In terms of charging itself, it supports fast charging for both mains and solar input. Plugging to an AC supply, you can fill its juices from 0 to 80 percent in just 50 minutes. You can also monitor its charge level as well as remotely manage the power outlets through the Ecoflow app.

It's unclear when the deal is running, so it's better to take advantage of the deal right away.

What do you think of the Ecoflow Delta 2 and its features? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.