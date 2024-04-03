Ecoflow's Reliable Delta 2 Power Station is $350 Cheaper Today

Hot topics

Ecoflow's Delta 2 has topped in our list of the best high capacity portable power stations with the only major shortcoming of having a premium price tag. If you've been waiting for it to go cheaper, you're in luck. Amazon has the unit down to $649 from $999, taking you home a whopping $350 saving.

And while that's not the lowest recorded price we've seen, it's still pretty close. You can buy it for that price through a coupon code which you need to apply before checking out from Amazon.

Why the Ecoflow Delta 2 is a recommended power station to buy

We like best the Ecoflow Delta 2 (review) for its light and compact build despite coming with a large battery capacity of 1024 Wh and an integrated power supply. It also uses LFP cells that boast longer lifespans than conventional batteries in other power station alternatives. Plus, it supports an expandable battery that can triple its rating to up to 3 kWh.

During operation, the Delta 2 is proven to be efficient and reliable as well. The inverter works admirably when energizing AC-powered appliances, and it can output up to 1800 watts. There are multiple USB ports and full-sized sockets that are evenly positioned alongside a wireless charging pad on top.

Ecoflow Delta 2
Ecoflow's Delta 2 has AC sockets, USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and DC output. / © nextpit

The Delta 2 supports direct and solar charging for up to 500 watts, and it features quick charging, too. A 50-minute plug can refill its juices to 80 percent, which is among the fastest in its class. Furthermore, the Delta 2 is enjoyed for the intuitive and practical Ecoflow mobile app that enables remote monitoring thanks to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity onboard.

What power station you have at home? Are you intending to upgrade it with the Ecoflow Delta 2? Share with us your plans.

