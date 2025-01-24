Hot topics

Power Up for Less: Grab This Best-Selling Portable Power Station at 55% Off!

If you haven't picked up a portable power station or solar generator for your home or RV emergency backup supply, now might be the perfect time to check out Ecoflow's Delta 2. This popular power station is currently on sale at Amazon, priced at just $449—a massive $550 discount (55 percent off) from its usual price.

While this isn't its all-time lowest price, the savings are still significant and hard to ignore, especially if you're looking for a reliable power source that won’t break the bank.

Why the Ecoflow Delta 2 keeps selling like hotcakes

The Ecoflow Delta 2 (review) has been a standout in the portable power station market since its release in 2023. It remains a favorite for several compelling reasons.

First, it offers a solid 1,024 Wh battery capacity powered by LiFePO4 cells, which ensure longer battery life and improved protection. Additionally, the capacity is expandable—allowing you to triple it for more energy, making it ideal for powering appliances and devices on the go.

With its standard capacity, the Delta 2 can fully charge a laptop more than 12 times or power a mini fridge for over a day. It also includes a built-in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to keep essential devices running during unexpected outages. The unit’s 1,800-watt output rating (with a 2,700-watt peak mode) guarantees compatibility with most high-powered devices.

Ecoflow Delta 2
Ecoflow's Delta 2 has AC sockets, USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and DC input. / © nextpit

The Ecoflow Delta 2 supports multiple devices simultaneously. It offers six AC outlets, DC input, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports. Plus, it has a convenient wireless charging pad on top for smartphones and accessories—eliminating the need for additional adapters. You can monitor and control all these interfaces through Ecoflow's mobile app, which connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

One standout feature of the Delta 2 is its fast charging capability, allowing the battery to recharge in under an hour. For those seeking greener alternatives, the fast-charging feature also applies when using solar panels.

Do you have a power station at home? What are your thoughts on the Ecoflow Delta 2? Please let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear from you!

