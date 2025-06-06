Hot topics

Corinna Oettinger

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download DEATHLOOP and Ogu and the Secret Forest.

This Week's Free Games

DEATHLOOP

This week's highlight on the Epic Games Store is a game called DEATHLOOP. This award-winning experience is usually priced at a whopping $60, and for good reason. It's a next-gen first-person shooter that centers around a mysterious time loop. You are trapped on the island of Blackreef, seemingly doomed to repeat the same day for eternity.

Take on the role of Colt, whose only way to escape the time loop is to assassinate eight key targets before the day resets. Don't be discouraged if it takes more than a few tries to get it right; each day presents a new opportunity to improve. Customize your loadout of lethal weapons and change up your playstyle to make each day a uniquely challenging experience.

A screenshot of the game DEATHLOOP.
Despite being trapped in a time loop, this game does not feel repetitive. / © Steam

Ogu and the Secret Forest

If DEATHLOOP is a little too much action for you, or you simply want to unwind after a long day, Ogu and the Secret Forest is the perfect game for you. This adorable adventure provides a welcome respite from life's stresses. Experience the fun world of Ogu, solve intriguing puzzles, and unravel the mystery at the heart of Ogu's world. This game usually costs around $22, but can be downloaded for free this week.

A screenshot of the game Ogu and the Secret Forest.
This game is cute but mighty! / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Two Point Hospital

Have you ever watched House MD and dreamed of being a skilled diagnostician yourself? Well, Two Point Hospital makes it possible, albeit with much less drama and Vicodin. The game puts a humorous spin on hospital work and lets you construct your own medical heaven from the ground up. Whether you want to focus on patient comfort or pure efficiency is entirely up to you. 

Two Point Hospital is a less intense simulation and doesn't take itself too seriously. Experiment around and find out what works when you download the game for free next week. Currently, the game costs around $30, so the short wait is worthwhile.

A screenshot of the game Two Point Hospital.
Make sure to treat as many patients as possible! / © Steam

Are you going to download this week's free games? If so, which one are you going to play first? Let us know in the comments below!

