Buy Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 for 38% Off and Stop Losing Stuff

nextpit Samsung SmartTag2 Test Review
© nextpit
If you're like me and frequently misplace little things like keys or even your phone, a GPS Bluetooth tracker is an effective tool to help secure them. Right now, the Galaxy SmartTag 2, which works within Samsung's ecosystem, is heavily discounted on Amazon, with one of the single-pack variants dropping to as low as $18.

This slashes the accessory's price by a massive 38% off its usual $29. If you need more than one tracker, you can buy the 4-pack set for $74. This offers a saving of $42 compared to buying four individually at the original price.

Why Do You Need the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2?

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) works seamlessly within Samsung's ecosystem, making it a recommended accessory if you're heavily invested in their devices. This Bluetooth tracker arrived in late 2023 with major upgrades from the original Galaxy SmartTag.

Primarily, it features a new elliptical design with a larger, more robust keyhole ring, making it easier to hook onto your bags and keychains. It remains a tiny and lightweight tracker, ensuring it's discreet. It also boasts a tougher IP67 dust and water resistance rating, making it suitable for attachment to bags or even pets.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 with the battery compartment opened
The CR2032 battery tray features a rubber seal to keep the IP67 water resistance. The battery life of SmartTag 2 is rated for up to 700 days. / © nextpit

It's worth mentioning that Samsung significantly improved its battery life. The SmartTag 2 can last up to 500 days, or even up to 700 days in Power Saving Mode, before the user-replaceable CR2032 battery needs changing. Replacing the cell is quite straightforward and doesn't require deep technical knowledge.

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 comes standard with UWB (Ultra-Wideband) for precise finding and location tracking using the "Search Nearby" feature with its AR compass mode. However, this precise finding feature requires a compatible UWB-enabled Galaxy smartphone. In addition, it has a built-in speaker that helps you locate it faster via the "Ring your tag" feature, and it can alternatively ring a paired smartphone or tablet if you misplace your phone but have your tag.

Have you been tagging your belongings with a tracker? Do you think the Galaxy SmartTag 2 would be a nice upgrade to your arsenal? Let us know in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

