Never Lose Your Luggage Again: Samsung’s SmartTag 2 Now Just $16

A smart tag or Bluetooth GPS tracker is one of the cleverest ways to keep tabs on your personal belongings. It's small, discreet, and requires little maintenance. For Samsung users, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the recommended tracker to get, and right now, it's on sale at Amazon, with prices slashed by up to 46%.

A single Galaxy SmartTag 2 (international version) is now listed at $16, down from its normal price of $29. However, you can also pick up the 4-pack of Galaxy SmartTags that Amazon officially sells. It retails for $63, a $36 savings from its usual $99 price.

Why You Need the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2

Samsung introduced the Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) as a complete upgrade from the original SmartTag. It gets an all-new design, which has a larger, metal-lined keyring to attach easily to a hook or keychain. It's more rugged, featuring an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring it can withstand harsher environments. You won't need to worry about it getting soaked or its internal components being damaged by sand. It's also more ergonomic and thinner than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 with the battery compartment opened
The CR2032 battery tray features a rubber seal to keep the IP67 water resistance. The battery life of SmartTag 2 is rated for up to 700 days. / © nextpit

One of its major new features is the addition of UWB (ultra-wideband) connectivity. This enables more accurate tracking, down to the centimeter level. With the Samsung Find app, you can use an augmented reality (AR) guided finding feature, which is both interactive and helpful. The Galaxy SmartTag 2 has a long range of 120 meters, so it will stay connected to your phone, and you can ring it as long as you're within that range.

Another upgrade worth mentioning is the longer battery life. The Galaxy SmartTag 2 is rated for up to 500 days in normal operation, which can be extended to 700 days (almost two years) in power-saving mode before its battery needs replacing. This is double the lifespan of the previous SmartTag and better than most smart trackers.

The only downside of the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is that it is compatible only with Samsung devices. If that's a limitation you can live with, it is definitely worth its price.

Which set are you considering buying? Let us know in the comments.

