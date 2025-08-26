Twice every week, we at nextpit bring you a selection of apps for Android and iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time. Add some variety to your phone's app selection with these discounts on games and applications, but don't waste time!

This list differs from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week” selection, where we provide in-depth reviews and analyses. Here, we simply picked these apps because they are currently available at no charge! However, since these are limited-time deals, we can’t promise that they will last long on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Therefore, it’s advisable to download them sooner rather than later. Just be mindful of ads, in-app purchases, and any potential subscription traps that may be present.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Sound Meter & Noise Detector ( $3.29 ): The name says it all. Register sound levels wherever you are, with recordings, graphs, and statistics.

): The name says it all. Register sound levels wherever you are, with recordings, graphs, and statistics. Bubble Level Pro ( $2.79 ): Planning on hanging a new frame on the wall? Check if it is properly leveled.

): Planning on hanging a new frame on the wall? Check if it is properly leveled. Passport Photo: ID Photo Print ( $5.99 ): Make photos appropriate for documents, remove backgrounds, choose the right dimensions, and more!

): Make photos appropriate for documents, remove backgrounds, choose the right dimensions, and more! Fake Call Screen ( $0.69 ): Create realistic call screens on your phone to get out of awkward situations.

Free Android Games

Grow Heroes VIP ( $1.79 ): Evolve your fighters in this Idle RPG with charming retro graphics.

): Evolve your fighters in this Idle RPG with charming retro graphics. Epic Heroes War ( $0.19 ): Hack and slash your way through the enemy hordes in this strategy-action-RPG.

): Hack and slash your way through the enemy hordes in this strategy-action-RPG. Sudoku Master 2023 ( $2.29 ): Challenge your brain in more than 5000 levels of puzzles.

): Challenge your brain in more than 5000 levels of puzzles. ExtremeJobsKnight'sManager VIP ( $0.79 ): Another Idle RPG. This time, collect and craft equipment in over-the-top battles.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Videdit ( $0.99 ): Edit your videos, apply effects, mix and match recordings for your next social media post.

): Edit your videos, apply effects, mix and match recordings for your next social media post. Fotospot Road Trip ( $3.99 ): Planning a road trip in the USA? Check this curated list of over 11,000 places across the country.

): Planning a road trip in the USA? Check this curated list of over 11,000 places across the country. Magic Emoji: Merge two emojis ( $1.99 ): Mix emojis like the Google keyboard to create funny stickers.

): Mix emojis like the Google keyboard to create funny stickers. Medieval Madness Stickers ( $0.99 ): Wanna try a different set of stickers? How about this collection of zany illustrations inspired by the Middle Ages.

Free iPhone games

Pro Wrestling Manager ( $3.99 ): Create and manage your professional wrestling association, with storylines, rivalries, and everything that made the "sport" popular in the past.

): Create and manage your professional wrestling association, with storylines, rivalries, and everything that made the "sport" popular in the past. Kid Tarzan Bubble POP Shooter ( $0.99 ): Save the baby animals in the jungle by popping balloons in this classic puzzle game.

): Save the baby animals in the jungle by popping balloons in this classic puzzle game. ABC Star ( $4.99 ): Instead of feeding your kid endless videos on YouTube, teach them the alphabet!

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

Look out for the second edition of this list later this week. We also hope you have a great day ahead!