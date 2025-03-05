With the spring almost here, you might plan an outdoor camping trip or a road trip. A power station is a nice addition to your arsenal because of how it packs power to charge your devices on the go while still being light and portable. Now, Anker's popular entries are on sale, including its best-selling Solix C1000, which has dropped to $499 after a 50% discount.

While it's not the best price yet, it's just shy of the record low we saw last month. Regardless, the $500 saving is something hard to resist.

Affiliate offer Anker Solix C1000

Why we liked the Anker Solix C1000

Anker's Solix C1000 is one of the very few 1 kWh power stations that offers fast-charging capabilities. Impressively, you can refill its juice from 0 to 100 percent in just under an hour or about 80 percent in 43 minutes via the main supply. It also supports fast top-up with solar charging, making it an ideal back in your trip or as a balcony power station at home.

As a standalone station, the Solix C1000 has an expandable 1,056 Wh LFP battery capacity, which is enough to fully recharge a MacBook more than a dozen times or to have an electric grill running for almost an hour. You can double its capacity using Anker's power pack.

Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station gets expandable 1056 Wh capacity and fast charging. / © Anker

It also outputs 1,800 watts of power (2,400 watts peak), ensuring most high-powered appliances at home are covered. Plus, you get multiple AC sockets and USB ports. We liked that there's a bright LED bar for emergency uses.

With the LFP (LiFePO4) cell type, it also offers a longer battery lifespan, holding 80 percent of its health after 3,000 cycles. Impressively, this is equivalent to up to 10 years of typical usage.

The unit comes with smart features like a battery management system and UPS to protect your sensitive appliances. There are also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can manage it remotely, such as monitoring the usage and remaining battery life.

Are these Solix C1000's features you're looking for from a power station? Let us know your plans.