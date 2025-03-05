Hot topics

Power Up for Less: Anker Solix C1000 is Back on Sale for 50% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Anker Solix C1000 best price power station
© Anker
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

With the spring almost here, you might plan an outdoor camping trip or a road trip. A power station is a nice addition to your arsenal because of how it packs power to charge your devices on the go while still being light and portable. Now, Anker's popular entries are on sale, including its best-selling Solix C1000, which has dropped to $499 after a 50% discount.

While it's not the best price yet, it's just shy of the record low we saw last month. Regardless, the $500 saving is something hard to resist.

Why we liked the Anker Solix C1000

Anker's Solix C1000 is one of the very few 1 kWh power stations that offers fast-charging capabilities. Impressively, you can refill its juice from 0 to 100 percent in just under an hour or about 80 percent in 43 minutes via the main supply. It also supports fast top-up with solar charging, making it an ideal back in your trip or as a balcony power station at home.

As a standalone station, the Solix C1000 has an expandable 1,056 Wh LFP battery capacity, which is enough to fully recharge a MacBook more than a dozen times or to have an electric grill running for almost an hour. You can double its capacity using Anker's power pack.

Anker Solix C1000
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station gets expandable 1056 Wh capacity and fast charging. / © Anker

It also outputs 1,800 watts of power (2,400 watts peak), ensuring most high-powered appliances at home are covered. Plus, you get multiple AC sockets and USB ports. We liked that there's a bright LED bar for emergency uses.

With the LFP (LiFePO4) cell type, it also offers a longer battery lifespan, holding 80 percent of its health after 3,000 cycles. Impressively, this is equivalent to up to 10 years of typical usage.

The unit comes with smart features like a battery management system and UPS to protect your sensitive appliances. There are also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can manage it remotely, such as monitoring the usage and remaining battery life.

Are these Solix C1000's features you're looking for from a power station? Let us know your plans.

The best portable power stations by price category

  Sponsored Best power station below $500 Best power station below $1,000 Best power station up to $1,500 Best power station over $1,500
Product
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Price (without solar) $2,799 $299 $649 $999 $1,980
Price (with solar) $3,499 from $499 from $1,248 from $1,649 from $2,970
Image
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Rating
Read the Oukitel P5000 review
Coming soon
Read the Ecoflow River 2 Pro review
Read the Ecoflow Delta 2 review
Coming soon
Check offer* (without solar)
Check offer (with solar)
  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing