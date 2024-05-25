eufy X10 Pro Omni Review: Tiny Robot Vacuum with Big Performance

The X10 Pro Omni is the latest robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function from eufy. With a suction power of 8,000 Pa and two rotating mops, the $800 robot vacuum cleaner is clearly trying to clean its way to the top. The compact station, which comes equipped with numerous self-cleaning functions, provides support in this endeavor. Is there anything wrong with this robot vacuum cleaner? Find out more in this detailed review of the eufy X10 Pro Omni.

Summary Buy eufy X10 Pro Omni Good Small robot with practical design to clean corners

Good navigation capabilities

Great mopping result

Very compact station with self-cleaning functions Bad Suction power for fine particles is lacking

Loud suction noise

Design and build quality eufy relies on a compact, tall design for its new flagship model which is reminiscent of the flagship model from Ecovacs. The base station offers many self-cleaning processes and is also compact in nature. Pros: Compact base station with a compact robot vacuum cleaner.

Timeless design. Cons: Too tall in its build. The eufy X10 Pro Omni is not a round robot vacuum cleaner with the Chinese manufacturer relying on a D-shaped design instead. The eufy X10 Pro Omni looks similar to the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni (review), albeit in a slimmed-down form factor which is also part of the Ecovacs X2 Combo that was recently reviewed by nextpit. Unfortunately, standing at around 11.4 cm, the eufy robot vacuum cleaner is considerably taller than the unique X2 Omni. This is hardly surprising as the X10 Pro Omni boasts a LiDAR tower for navigation. eufy has built an interesting robot vacuum cleaner. Instead of a round design, the Chinese manufacturer has opted for a D-shaped design. / © nextpit The base station is similar to the robot vacuum cleaner as it takes up very little space. The 36.6 × 48 × 46 cm base station contains a 2.5-litre dust bag, a 3-litre fresh water tank and a dirty water tank. The base station also conceals numerous smart self-cleaning functions. Helpful tips: How to make your robot vacuum last longer The all-in-one base station of the eufy X10 Pro Omni has two water tanks and a dust bag. The dock stores the vacuumed dust and cleans the mops. / © nextpit There is no space or an additional tank to store a cleaning solution in the base station. Rather, it washes the mops of the X10 Pro Omni and dries them with hot air to prevent strong odors and bacterial growth. The robot vacuum cleaner can be set up in the eufy Clean app. Once you have established a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, let the X10 Pro Omni map your home. During the mapping process, the robot vacuum cleaner does not correctly recognize all rooms, but that's not too bad. As usual, you can edit the floor plan of the scanned map afterward, with the ability to split or merge rooms. Thanks to LiDAR navigation, the eufy X10 Pro Omni finds its way around easily. / © nextpit We particularly like the ability to scan multiple floors. During the review, we were somewhat surprised the eufy X10 Pro Omni was able to display objects on the map, something that only high-end models such as the Dreame L20 UItra and Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra (review) were able to do. Speaking of Roborock: The best Roborock robot vacuum cleaners compared

App and functions The eufy Clean app has many smart functions and an organized layout. In addition to the usual features such as schedules or settings for carpet cleaning, there is a unique, practical setting for mopping corners. Pros: Well laid out app.

Detailed cleaning settings. Cons: - The eufy Clean app boasts a great design. In the main menu, you can set all the cleaning settings for the diminutive cleaning robot. You can also specify how faithfully the robot vacuum cleaner should follow the set paths and which settings it should use for vacuuming and mopping. In the eufy Clean app, you can view the robot's live location and where the robot vacuum cleaner has already cleaned. / © nextpit There is also a practical function for mopping corners where you can specify whether the robot vacuum cleaner should swivel into the corner with its back to travel deeper into the hard-to-reach areas. Operating the eufy Clean app is pretty straightforward. In the main menu, you set the cleaning mode and how thoroughly the robot should clean your home. / © nextpit Apart from that, you can choose between zone cleaning and cleaning specific rooms. This method also works the other way roun. If you want the robot vacuum cleaner to avoid certain areas of your home, you can set no-go zones. In the other setting options, you set the carpet cleaning and processes of the multifunction station. In the app, you can select settings for the smart functions within the eufy X10 Pro Omni's multifunction base station. You determine when and how the robot vacuum cleaner's mops should be cleaned and dried. / © nextpit

Suction and wiping performance The eufy X10 Pro Omni is the perfect robot vacuum cleaner for pet owners, with the primary strength in vacuuming up pet hair. Mopping is another of the vacuum and mopping robot's favorite tasks. Unfortunately, we stumbled upon one unexpected flaw. Pros: No more tangled pet hair!

Super mopping function, even in corners.

Solid navigation capability.

Good battery life. Cons: Poor suction results with sand.

Obstacle detection could be improved. With 8,000 Pa suction power, that sounds promising on paper. As a comparison: The S8 Pro Ultra, which was last year's top model from Roborock, only had 6,000 Pa under the hood and the result was overwhelming. With the eufy X10 Pro Omni, we have a different result — one that surprised us. The compact robot vacuum cleaner has no problems with oatmeal. It is the finer impurities, in this case sand, that caused the robot vacuum cleaner problems. These tips can help you: How to improve the cleaning results of your robot vacuum cleaner Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 9,0 g 90 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 8,5 g 85 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 7,8 g 78 % The situation is the same with carpets. What was impressive, however, was how well the X10 Pro Omni coped with pet hair. Whether on parquet, tiles, or carpets—pet hair proved to be no issue at all for the eufy X10 Pro Omni. The reason for this is the robot vacuum cleaner's self-tangling roller brush. The brush rotates backwards and has a detangling comb within, which the X10 Pro Omni uses to single-handedly remove tangled pet hair. Nothing gets tangled up with this robot vacuum cleaner: Narwal Freo X Ultra review 8,000 Pa and two rotating mops in the shape of a pentagon do the work for the eufy robot vacuum cleaner. The compact robot vacuum cleaner is particularly good at mopping and vacuuming up pet hair. / © nextpit The mopping result was great. We were particularly impressed at how well the robot mopped corners. As a reminder, the eufy robot vacuum cleaner does not have an extendable mop, which the more expensive Roborock Q Revo MaxV shone in the nextpit review. Meanwhile, you don't have to worry about damp carpets since carpet detection worked flawlessly in the review. When driving over carpets, the eufy robot vacuum cleaner lifts its mops by 12 mm. Instead, the robot vacuum cleaner gets into the corners easily as soon as you activate the setting as described in the previous section. After the cleaning task is completed, the base station then takes care of cleaning the mops. These are first rinsed thoroughly and then dried quietly. When the robot vacuum cleaner has run out of juice, it returns to the base station and finishes the job later. / © nextpit The battery life turned out to be solid when we used it. After 30 minutes of hard vacuuming and mopping, the robot used 25 percent of its battery. If you were bringing the robot vacuum cleaner to the edge of its working capacity of 15 percent, it automatically returns to the base station and ends the previously interrupted cleaning tour. The entire charging process takes four hours.