If you’re looking to upgrade your standard TV with a streaming stick, now is a great time to buy. Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup is currently on sale, with the most advanced Fire TV Stick 4K Max dropping to $39 from $59.

This deal saves you $20 (33%) off the regular price. While it's not the lowest price ever, it’s just $5 away from the current record low. Plus, if you have an older Fire TV Stick, you can trade it in for an additional 20% discount.

Affiliate offer Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023)

Why Choose the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max?

Amazon upgraded its Fire TV Stick series in fall of 2023 with major improvements, particularly in the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This model includes all the latest features from Amazon’s lineup of streaming dongles.

One of the biggest upgrades is its faster and more efficient quad-core processor, delivering significantly better performance. This means smoother navigation, faster app launches, and seamless Ultra HD streaming.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) gets upgraded Alexa-enabled remote control / © Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also offers 16GB of storage, which is double the capacity of standard models—allowing you to install more apps and games. And if you're into cloud gaming, you'll appreciate its Xbox Game Pass support, giving you access to a library of games via the cloud.

This streaming stick supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, ensuring top-tier picture and sound quality. Additionally, a standout feature exclusive to the Max model is Ambient Experience, which transforms your TV into a smart display with widgets for calendars, reminders, and more. You can also choose from over 2,000 artworks and photographs to use as a screensaver, turning your screen into a digital canvas.

Another key advantage is its Wi-Fi 6E support, offering a faster and more stable connection than standard Wi-Fi 6—especially useful in crowded networks. The new Alexa Voice Remote also enhances convenience with an added button for improved navigation and control.

Do you have a TV you’d like to enhance with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max? Let us know your plans in the comments!