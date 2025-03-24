Hot topics

Make Your TV Smarter with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max at 33% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
amazon fire tv stick 4k
© Amazon
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you’re looking to upgrade your standard TV with a streaming stick, now is a great time to buy. Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup is currently on sale, with the most advanced Fire TV Stick 4K Max dropping to $39 from $59.

This deal saves you $20 (33%) off the regular price. While it's not the lowest price ever, it’s just $5 away from the current record low. Plus, if you have an older Fire TV Stick, you can trade it in for an additional 20% discount.

Why Choose the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max?

Amazon upgraded its Fire TV Stick series in fall of 2023 with major improvements, particularly in the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This model includes all the latest features from Amazon’s lineup of streaming dongles.

One of the biggest upgrades is its faster and more efficient quad-core processor, delivering significantly better performance. This means smoother navigation, faster app launches, and seamless Ultra HD streaming.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2023
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) gets upgraded Alexa-enabled remote control / © Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also offers 16GB of storage, which is double the capacity of standard models—allowing you to install more apps and games. And if you're into cloud gaming, you'll appreciate its Xbox Game Pass support, giving you access to a library of games via the cloud.

This streaming stick supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, ensuring top-tier picture and sound quality. Additionally, a standout feature exclusive to the Max model is Ambient Experience, which transforms your TV into a smart display with widgets for calendars, reminders, and more. You can also choose from over 2,000 artworks and photographs to use as a screensaver, turning your screen into a digital canvas.

Another key advantage is its Wi-Fi 6E support, offering a faster and more stable connection than standard Wi-Fi 6—especially useful in crowded networks. The new Alexa Voice Remote also enhances convenience with an added button for improved navigation and control.

Do you have a TV you’d like to enhance with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max? Let us know your plans in the comments!

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing