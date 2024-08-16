Portable power stations come in different capacities and forms. And if you're in the market for a tiny but capable model, Bluetti's EB3A is now on sale on Amazon. It has returned to $198, which is the best-recorded price, slashing the usual listing by $101 (34 percent).

A bigger saving is available if you purchase the solar generator set which includes a 120-watt PV solar panel, which is currently listed for $399 from $588, or 32 percent cheaper than the set. This adds flexibility when you're out in the woods or as a solar generator setup on your balcony.

Why you should buy the Bluetti EB3A as a backup UPS at home

The Bluetti EB3A is one the most popular compact power stations, for good reason. It has a 268 Wh battery size that uses an LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cell type, meaning it has a longer lifestyle and is more resistant to fire. With a 600-watt rating and surge output of 1,200-watt, you can power many gadgets and appliances, such as a router or a fan at home.

Bluetti's EB3A can be fast-charged using solar panels / © nextpit

Despite the compact size, Bluetti's EB3A has a wide array of ports selection, including two AC outlets, a fast-charging USB-C, and two USB-A ports. There's a large colored LCD screen and LED lamp as well, which are useful for power outages. Plus, the EB3A is easy to transport, thanks to the folding handle.

The EB3A can be charged in multiple ways: car charging, AC supply, and solar charging. Combining the last two charging methods, the power station is quickly refilled in an hour. You can manage the device using the Bluetti app and access some features like Turbo mode while also getting usage insights.

Are you looking for a portable power station? What do you think of the Bluetti EB3A? Share with us your answers in the comments.