The best robot vacuum cleaner for every budget

Choosing the right robot vacuum cleaner can be overwhelming, given the vast array of options available in the market. To simplify your decision, our expert team has meticulously reviewed multiple models, focusing on key features like suction power, battery life, navigation technology, and smart home compatibility. We've compiled a comprehensive list of the best robot vacuum cleaners of 2024, which includes top brands like Roborock, Dreame, and Ecovacs. Additionally, we provide essential buying tips and insights on Wi-Fi connectivity, and app control functionalities to help you find the perfect fit for your home, office, or pet hair cleaning needs.

The best robot vacuum cleaner compared

What to look for in a robot vacuum cleaner

Buying an automated vacuum cleaner requires careful consideration, especially for a tech-savvy audience. It's important to avoid models that require excessive maintenance or lack essential features.

Important features to consider are stable Wi-Fi connectivity, robust software support, and a focus on privacy. Below, we detail the primary characteristics to assess when selecting a robot vacuum cleaner.

1. Compatibility

Most smart vacuum cleaners today offer support for both Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating systems through a dedicated app. In addition, they work via voice commands with smart assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa on Google Nest Home and Amazon Echo devices, respectively.

Manufacturers like Roborock and Ecovacs also offer support for Siri Shortcuts, allowing you to connect the robot vacuum cleaner with the Siri voice assistant on Apple's HomePod speakers or your iPhone.

And if you are a fan of routine-creating services such as IFTTT, you should know that most of the brands available on the market work with this powerful app for Android and iOS.

One aspect worth considering is compatibility with the Matter smart home standard. While the initial release did not support vacuum cleaners, Matter 1.2 includes support for them.

Pay attention to the internet connection setup and compatibility of a robot vacuum cleaner before purchasing one. / © nextpit

2. Internet connection

The type of robot vacuum cleaner you have can affect how it connects to the internet. For the best experience, it's important to meet certain requirements. Most robot vacuums need to connect to a Wi-Fi network, either 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz.

Also, some brands, like the Lefant F1 model we looked at, have specific rules about the Wi-Fi name (SSID) and password. For example, with the Lefant F1, both the SSID and the Wi-Fi password need to be under ten characters long to connect properly.

3. Mapping

Robot vacuum cleaners can map your house to clean each room automatically. Some models use LiDAR sensors, which are like laser scanners, to make a detailed map. This helps the vacuum clean efficiently without missing any spots.

The technology used for mapping, called SLAM, also keeps track of where the vacuum is in your home. This way, it knows which areas it has already cleaned. If you have extra charging stations, some vacuums can even map and clean more than one floor of your house.

Some robot vacuums have cameras to help them see and map your home. They can identify rooms and avoid obstacles for better cleaning. But having a camera on a vacuum cleaner can raise security and privacy concerns for some people.

I count myself among those concerned, especially after the incident involving iRobot's Roomba J7 in 2020. During this incident, a third-party company violated people's privacy by sharing private images taken with the device in their homes. By the time, iRobot excused this breach by claiming that clients had given permission for pictures of their homes to be taken.

There are various methods to map your apartment or house, one of which includes using cameras in addition to other sensors. If you choose this option, make sure to read the privacy policies carefully. It's also important to find out if these images will be viewed by humans. / © nextpit

4. Suction

Robot vacuum cleaners are like athletes with different strength levels: light, medium, and maximum. Think of the premium models as elite athletes who have an extra level, making it four in total. Just like an athlete adjusts their effort based on the challenge, these vacuums can change their suction strength automatically, like when they roll onto a carpet.

In simple terms, suction power is often shown in either Watts or Pascal (Pa), similar to measuring temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit. They're different scales, but both tell you how strong the vacuum is. Most modern vacuums range from 2,000 to 3,000 Pa, enough to pick up most dust and debris.

Remember, the stronger the suction (like a more powerful engine), the more expensive the vacuum usually is. Also, a stronger suction can mean a louder vacuum, much like a louder engine in a powerful car.

5. Overcomes obstacles

Vacuum robots are also like explorers with smart eyes (sensors) that help them navigate. They can dodge everyday obstacles like tables, chair legs, and toys. The fancier models are even smarter, recognizing small items like socks, cables, and avoiding unpleasant surprises like pet accidents.

Think of these robots as ground-level explorers that can't climb stairs. Some might handle tiny bumps up to 1 cm high, but repeatedly doing this can wear them out, like a hiker's shoes getting worn down on rough terrain.

When it comes to carpets, it's a bit like a car driving on different roads. Cheaper and mid-range vacuums struggle on this 'rough terrain' because they're like cars with less powerful engines. For instance, the Yeedi 2 Hybrid, around $300, shows this in our tests. So, for carpets, it's better to stick with traditional vacuums or really high-end robot models, which are like off-road vehicles equipped for challenging surfaces.

Carpets can be challenging for some vacuum cleaners, especially the cheaper ones. / © nextpit

6. Self-cleaning station

If you're not keen on frequently emptying the dust bag, consider investing in a model with a self-cleaning station. This feature includes a larger dust bag at the base, where the robot vacuum periodically deposits dirt, reducing the need for manual emptying.

This convenient feature is typically found in upper mid-range models and above, but many devices under $1,000 now offer it, increasing their popularity.

The higher-end models, especially those with a mopping function, come equipped with separate tanks for clean and dirty water, and even cleaning products. Future models are even expected to have a permanent water connection, similar to a dishwasher, eliminating the need for refills and making cleanups effortless.

The best robot vacuum cleaners

We've tested a dozen models and put together a list of the best robot vacuums out there. Our selection covers different categories and price ranges. So, based on your budget, you can quickly find the right model by choosing a category from the list above.

Editor's choice: Dreame L20 Ultra

The Dreame L20 Ultra is the new sheriff in town. / © nextpit

In our eyes, the Dreame L20 Ultra is the new best robot vacuum with mopping function. When it comes to vacuuming and mopping, the Dreame flagship is second to none and the robot's navigation was also convincing in all respects in the nextpit test. Particularly cool: Dreame has given the L20 Ultra two headlights at the front as an additional orientation aid in the dark.

The base station also makes the Dreame powerhouse very low-maintenance. In addition to a suction function, the base also wipes and dries the mop pads after the cleaning process. The station also has space for cleaning products. With the Dreame Home app, you have an almost infinite number of setting options to configure the cleaning robot exactly as you want it.

Best model for pet hair: Narwal Freo X Ultra

The Narwal Freo X Ultra has no problems picking up pet hair. And you won't find any tangled hair in the roller brush. / © nextpit

Narwal has launched its second robot vacuum cleaner model, the Freo X Ultra. In addition to a super suction power, the smart vacuum and mopping robot mops floors thoroughly. The core discipline of the Narwhal vacuum robot is dealing with pet hair. If you have playful four-legged friends at home, this model will have no trouble sucking up all the hair. What's more, you won't have to pull any hair out of the brush afterwards.

The touchscreen in the lid of the base station is still a real eye-catcher. Apart from a suction function, the multifunctional station offers all the self-cleaning functions you could wish for. If you are mourning the lack of a suction function, we have a small consolation for you - Narwal packs a 1 L dust container in the robot.

Summary Buy Narwal Freo X Ultra Good Space to store cleaning solutions in the station

Great app

Pet fur really did not get tangled up in the roller brush!

Flawless navigation

Impressive suction capability

Superb mopping performance Bad No self-emptying function

Questionable disposable dust bag quality

Not any cheaper than its competition Narwal Freo X Ultra

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is one of the best mopping and vacuuming robots that nextpit has tested so far. / © nextpit

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni stands out for its simple setup and minimal maintenance requirements, making it a practical option for busy households. It excels in navigation and offers great software support, ensuring a smooth and efficient cleaning experience.

The vacuum's good suction and decent wiping performance are commendable, efficiently handling a variety of surfaces. However, its large base station may be cumbersome for those with limited space, and its inability to clean corners perfectly could be a drawback for users seeking meticulous cleaning in every nook and cranny.

Summary Buy Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Good Simple setup

Base station requires little maintenance

Excellent navigation

Great software support

Good suction performance

Decent wiping performance Bad Base station takes up a lot of space

Does not leave corners perfectly clean Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Budget tip: Lefant M210 Pro

Lefant M210 Pro is definitely exciting for the thrifty among you. / © nextpit

The Lefant brand may not be on everyone's radar yet, but that should change with devices like the Lefant M210 Pro. With an MSRP of just under $250, the robot is aimed more at those who can't or don't want to invest a lot of money in such a cleaning aid.

It goes without saying that such a low price is accompanied by hardware limitations, as you can see from the suction power of 2,200 Pa. As far as the battery is concerned, you can let the little cleaning colleague whizz around the house for up to 120 minutes. With a diameter of 28 cm, the device is very compact-almost the size of a pizza-and super flat at 7.8 cm.

The app is clearly laid out and the navigation works reliably-which is also worth mentioning in this price range. Speaking of price range: you can currently get the device for even less: If you use the coupon frequently offered on Amazon, the base $210 price can go as low as $99.

However, if you also want to mop with the Lefant M210 Pro, you'll have to get the 2-in-1 wipe holder as an optional. This function is only available with this model as a retrofit!

Are robot vacuums worth it?

Robot vacuums are an easy way to automate cleaning at home. They can last a long time with proper care and maintenance. However, different models vary in their cleaning efficiency. Prices range from $200 to over $1000, and higher prices generally mean better quality. Models may need to be specific for homes with many carpets or pets.

Despite their convenience, robot vacuums can't completely replace manual cleaning. It's advisable to also use a smaller vacuum or canister for dusting corners, baseboards, ceilings, and areas behind large furniture that the robot can't reach.

Overall, robot vacuums can save time in our busy lives by helping with household chores. While they are helpful, they don't fully replace the need for human involvement in cleaning.

So, do you already have a robot vacuum cleaner? Would you recommend buying the model with the mopping function? Which is your favorite brand? Share your opinion on the topic in the comments below.

The article was updated in March 2024. Please note that comments made before the update might pertain to earlier versions of the list.