A cordless vacuum cleaner does not only vacuum but also mops. These household appliances are not suitable for carpets. Wet/dry vacuum cleaners with a battery have considerable differences when it comes to close-to-the-edge vacuuming, flexibility, and handling, not to mention the docking station's self-cleaning functions. In this article, nextpit shows what you need to consider when buying a cordless vacuum cleaner and which models you should consider.

The best cordless vacuum cleaners compared

The Dyson WashG1 is the best cordless vacuum cleaner in the market today. This appliance is special in many ways. It begins with the water containers. You always have to remove both water tanks together if you want to empty water from one of the containers.

You can then decide for yourself whether this is a clever way of doing things or not. The fact is, Dyson forces you to empty the dirty water tank whenever you need to refill the fresh water tank, which is a good thing in my opinion.

You can also change the WashG1's battery, which is very rare when it comes to mop vacuums. Another unique feature is that the mop boasts two squeegee rollers. The appliance does not actually feature a suction function. The appliance's brushes remove dirt from the squeegee rollers and direct it into a collection container installed between the squeegee rollers. However, the asking price for this model is typical of Dyson. The WashG1 costs a whopping $699.99 upon its release.

Affiliate offer Dyson WashG1

Mop vacuum cleaner with steam cleaning: eufy Mach V1 Ultra

This is what the eufy Mach V1 Ultra looks like. / © eufy

The eufy Mach V1 Ultra is a really popular model. With its steam cleaning function, the manufacturer promises dried-on stains will be removed with ease. Unfortunately, the eufy vacuum cleaner does not clean right up to the edge, but the Mach V1 Ultra scored points with its unique design. Important information is provided by the small display, which shows you the suction level.

Another feature is how water is disinfected while in the freshwater tank. The disinfection happens via a process known as aquatic ozone. The docking station makes the Mach V1 Ultra low-maintenance. When docked, it cleans and dries the brush of the mop vacuum cleaner. In addition, the manufacturer offers an app that allows you to set the self-cleaning functions accordingly.

Affiliate offer eufy Mach V1 Ultra

The combination vacuum cleaner: Tineco Floor One S7 Pro

The next model we would recommend is the Floor One S7 from Tineco. This model functions as a cordless vacuum cleaner. This vacuum cleaner has an integrated dust and dirt sensor that adjusts the cleaning power according to the dirt level it detects. The motorized wheels also make the vacuum cleaner easier to handle. It will also disinfect the fresh water in the tank.

There is also an intuitive touch display that makes it easy to control the appliance. This provides access to various cleaning modes and settings for the mop vacuum. Thanks to the slim and ergonomic design of the Floor One S7 Pro, the appliance is easy to control. Even corners and hard-to-reach places are easily conquered. This is the ideal option for anyone looking for a combination appliance.

Affiliate offer Tineco Floor One S7 Pro

The flexible model: Roborock Flexi Pro

The Roborock Flexi Pro is a stylish vacuum cleaner with a compact base station. / © nextpit

The name says it all. The Flexi Pro from Roborock is one of the most flexible battery-powered vacuum cleaners you will ever find. A special feature of this model is the app support. Through the app, you can adjust the self-cleaning functions as you see fit, as well as know when the vacuum cleaner is ready for action again.

Roborock Flexi Pro review

The only point of criticism in the review of the Flexi Pro was the comparatively small water container capacity. Even if the battery life is solid, you will be forced to take a break during longer cleaning sessions not because of the meager endurance, but because of the lack of water. With 730 ml for fresh water and just 450 ml for dirty water, the wet/dry vacuum cleaner has a low-capacity container.

However, this is also a good thing, as it means that the Roborock model weighs less than its competitors. The Roborock Flexi Pro tips the scales at 5 kg and is the lightest model on our list. The Flexi Pro was launched in 2024 with a MSRP of $499.99. However, the vacuum cleaner has already been on sale recently.

Summary Buy Roborock Flexi Pro Good First-class cleaning results

Flexible enough to vacuum extremely low clearance furniture

Good battery life

Practical self-cleaning functions

Useful app support Bad Water tanks are too small Go to review Roborock Flexi Pro

Best alternative: Dreame H13 Pro

The display shows you the level of dirt so you can scrub an area a little more thoroughly to be on the safe side. / © nextpit

Dreame, known for its top-class robot vacuum cleaners such as the new X40 Ultra (review), has expanded its portfolio in 2024 with the H13 Pro. The cleaning performance offered no room for criticism in the Dreame H13 Pro review. Handling was solid but only the flexibility is not at the level of the Roborock Flexi Pro.

Dreame H13 Pro review

Otherwise, the small docking station takes over the self-cleaning function of the mopping brush and then dries it. There is no app support here. The tiny LED display on the handle serves as an information center. It is here you can adjust the suction level and view the device's battery status. If you don't intend to vacuum under flat furniture most of the time, this appliance will do its job perfectly.

Summary Buy Dreame H13 Pro Good Charging station offers many cleaning functions

Numerous cleaning modes

Convenient operation

Practical voice commands Bad Not the most flexible model

Simultaneous self-cleaning and charging is not possible Go to review Dreame H13 Pro

Buying advice: What you need to consider before buying a cordless vacuum cleaner

Cordless vacuum cleaners are primarily effective on hard surfaces such as tiles, laminate, parquet, or vinyl. If you have different types of surfaces in your home, you should make sure that the appliance is suitable for both sensitive floors, such as parquet, and more resistant surfaces. We also recommend that you pay attention to the following points.

Cleaning performance

Cordless vacuum cleaners work with a combination of suction, water treatment, and mopping function. The suction power is specified in Pa (Pascal). Logically, the higher the suction power, the better the appliance's ability to remove dirt and liquids.

The cleaning result depends not only on the suction power but also on the mopping function of the model. Vacuum cleaners with rotating rollers or brushes offer more a thorough cleaning as they loosen stubborn dirt effectively. Ideally, the appliance will offer an option to adjust the water flow rate in the corresponding app for you to protect more sensitive floors.

A well-known Achilles' heel of vacuum cleaners is the cleaning ability along the floor's edges. However, many models feature 'open' brush rollers. When buying an appliance, make sure that there is no free space next to the brush.

Make sure that the brush can clean right up to the edges on both sides. / © nextpit

Battery life

One of the biggest shortcomings of cordless vacuum cleaners is the battery life. Most models can easily manage 20 to 45 minutes on the highest power setting. The charging time, on the other hand, is three to five hours. You should base this on your living space and purchase a vacuum cleaner with a higher battery life to clean your 180m2 loft.

Handling and operation

As a rule of thumb, cordless vacuum cleaners are easy to maneuver and flexible to use. There are minimal differences in weight between wet/dry vacuum cleaners. Lightweight models normally weigh around three kilograms. Other models might be heavier at five kilograms.

However, the appliances differ in terms of flexibility. This becomes extremely relevant if you intend to vacuum under flat furniture with a wet vacuum cleaner. With the Flexi Pro from Roborock, there is a mega-flexible model on the market that you can theoretically lay flat to reach difficult spaces.

Do you have furniture with a low clearance height? No problem, with the Roborock Flexi Pro you can even vacuum under such furniture. / © nextpit

Features and smart functions

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners have a two-tank system. This consists of a tank to hold clean water and a dirty water tank. This keeps the mop water clean and your vacuum cleaner always mops with fresh water. Such water tanks usually feature a capacity of 300 to 800 ml.

This is a typical two-tank system for wet/dry vacuum cleaners. / © nextpit

Most appliances have an LED display that shows you the cleaning level and the remaining battery status. Manufacturers also install an LED lamp on the brush for you to see dirt and grime in hard-to-see places when cleaning. Most appliances also have automatic detection of the degree of dirt. This ensures that the wipers in auto mode adapt the cleaning performance accordingly.

Some appliances even come with app support. Through the app, you can adjust the self-cleaning functions or, ideally, keep an eye on the remaining service life of the individual components.

How much do cordless vacuum cleaners cost?

Cordless vacuum cleaners are available across different price categories. The cheapest models start from around $200, while more powerful models will retail for around $500 or more. If you're after one of the best devices, it could cost you up to $1000. More expensive vacuum cleaners usually have a longer battery life and additional functions.

If you're not impressed by cordless vacuum cleaners, take a look at our list of the best robot vacuum cleaners with mopping function! Do you still have questions about wet/dry vacuum cleaners? Feel free to ask them in the comments!