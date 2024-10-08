Hot topics

Beats Studio Pro Kim Kardashian colors moon
Amazon's October Prime Day commences today, and if you've been waiting for this sale to pick up new wireless headphones, then your patience has paid off. Some of the best-selling include Apple's Beats Studio Pro, which recently launched with new colorways collaborated with Kim Kardashian. These are now on sale for Prime members, dropping to $189 from the usual $249 after a 46 percent cut.

All Kim Kardashian colorways are discounted here, including the Moon, Earth, and Dune finishes. But if you prefer the original colors, they're even cheaper at $169, which is a record-low price.

What makes the Beats Studio Pro popular

Apart from the new shades, the Kim Kardashian editions are identical in terms of features and specs to the regular Beats Studio Pro. Apple introduced them late last year, giving sizeable improvements from the previous generation, such as overhauled internal design for better sound output.

Specifically, Apple touts that they have 80 percent less distortion when playing audio at high volume while also providing better accuracy. Through the wired USB-C connection, the Studio Pro now support lossless audio playback. Plus, they retain Apple's custom spatial audio with head tracking technology similar to the pricier AirPods Max.

Beats Studio Pro (2023)
Beats Studio Pro (2023) features lossless audio via USB-C / © Beats by Dr Dre

Beats' Studio Pro over-ears feature active noise-cancelation (ANC) with adaptive adjustment. If you prefer the opposite, the transparency mode can let ambiance sound so you can be more aware of your surroundings.

At the same time, the boasts enhanced compatibility with Android devices, adding Google Fast Pair, Find My Device, and seamless audio switching. Meanwhile, those iOS devices can take advantage of one-touch pairing and Siri for voice controls in addition to over-the-ear updates.

Battery life on the Beats Studio Pro is rated for 40 hours, which is unchanged from the previous generation, but the new headphones offer versatile charging with a USB-C port.

If you're not a member of Prime, Amazon is giving a 30-day free trial with the same benefits as paid members. You can check more here about subscribing to Amazon Prime.

