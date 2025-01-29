The Beats Studio Pro headphones are a great alternative to the AirPods Max and other high-end over-ear Bluetooth headphones . However, at $349, they can be pricey. Fortunately, Amazon has discounted the Kim Kardashian colorways by 49 percent, bringing the price down to $179 from $349.

Available finishes for this deal include Dune, Moon Pink, and Matte White, while standard options like Navy Blue and Brown remain at regular retail prices.

Affiliate offer Beats Studio Pro (2023) Take $170 or 49% off on the Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones in Kim Kardashian colorways, including the Matte White, Dune, and Moon Pink.

Why the Beats Studio Pro Are Impressive Headphones

Launched in 2023, the Beats Studio Pro underwent a complete redesign, enhancing comfort and audio quality compared to the previous Beats Studio 3 model.

Externally, they retain the iconic over-ear Beats look but feature improved materials for the headband and ear cushions, making them notably sleeker and more comfortable for those long listening sessions. They include touch controls and have 3.5mm and USB-C ports, with the latter supporting lossless audio.

Beats Studio Pro (2023) feature a new ultra-plush cushion for added comfort / © Beats

Internally, Apple has incorporated improved audio drivers, resulting in better audio fidelity with significantly reduced distortion. The ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) is also enhanced for more effective noise-blocking. Additionally, the Studio Pros offer personalized spatial audio with head tracking and adaptive transparency mode.

These headphones are compatible with both Android and iPhone devices, supporting features like Google's Find My Device and Fast Pair, while iOS users get one-touch pairing and software updates. Their battery life is impressive, clocking in at 40 hours with ANC turned off and 24 hours with ANC or transparency mode enabled.

If you like the discounted colorways, the Studio Pros are a great deal at this price. But even if you don't, installing custom skins is always an option. What are your thoughts on these features? Are you buying a set? Share your plans in the comments.