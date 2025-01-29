Hot topics

Beats' Fantastic Studio Pro ANC Over-Ears for 49% Off are a Steal

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Beats Studio Pro Kim Kardashian colors moon
© Beats
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are a great alternative to the AirPods Max and other high-end over-ear Bluetooth headphones. However, at $349, they can be pricey. Fortunately, Amazon has discounted the Kim Kardashian colorways by 49 percent, bringing the price down to $179 from $349.

Available finishes for this deal include Dune, Moon Pink, and Matte White, while standard options like Navy Blue and Brown remain at regular retail prices.

Why the Beats Studio Pro Are Impressive Headphones

Launched in 2023, the Beats Studio Pro underwent a complete redesign, enhancing comfort and audio quality compared to the previous Beats Studio 3 model.

Externally, they retain the iconic over-ear Beats look but feature improved materials for the headband and ear cushions, making them notably sleeker and more comfortable for those long listening sessions. They include touch controls and have 3.5mm and USB-C ports, with the latter supporting lossless audio.

Beats Studio Pro headphones
Beats Studio Pro (2023) feature a new ultra-plush cushion for added comfort / © Beats

Internally, Apple has incorporated improved audio drivers, resulting in better audio fidelity with significantly reduced distortion. The ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) is also enhanced for more effective noise-blocking. Additionally, the Studio Pros offer personalized spatial audio with head tracking and adaptive transparency mode.

These headphones are compatible with both Android and iPhone devices, supporting features like Google's Find My Device and Fast Pair, while iOS users get one-touch pairing and software updates. Their battery life is impressive, clocking in at 40 hours with ANC turned off and 24 hours with ANC or transparency mode enabled.

If you like the discounted colorways, the Studio Pros are a great deal at this price. But even if you don't, installing custom skins is always an option. What are your thoughts on these features? Are you buying a set? Share your plans in the comments.

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing