Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Official Renders and Specs Revealed

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra edit live photo
© Reddit / Edit by nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

For recent years, Asus' Zenfone line has always been composed of a lone compact flagship model. But just last year, leaks about a larger Zenfone flagship entry, dubbed as the Zenfone 11 Ultra, continued to swirl in the rumor mill. Now, the device has leaked in its entirety, revealing the official renders along with the key specs.

Over on Reddit, a user has discovered and pulled major materials out from the latest ROG Phone 8 firmware. Those appear to be associated with the unannounced Zenfone 11 Ultra, including a set of product photos, retail packaging, and a specs sheet.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra design

Upon closer inspection, the flagship does share similarities with the ROG Phone 8 duo, especially on the back panel with the off-centered camera island. Even the positioning of the triple camera module and LED flash are identical while the lower portion get some random accented cuts with the absence of a secondary display.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Asus' Zenfone 11 Ultra renders confirm it shares design with the ROG Phone 8 / © Reddit/u/Td3v1l

At the front, the device is depicted with a centered punch hole on the display, which is different from the unsymmetrical panel on the Zenfone 10 (review). The bezels look to be considerably thin around the panel as well. In addition, the finding shows the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be available in black, blue, green, gray, and apricot.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra specs

Going to the specs, it is listed the Zenfone 11 Ultra is sporting a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 144 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, its camera system is carried over from the ROG Phone 8 Pro that is helmed by a 50 MP Sony IMX890 snapper, 32 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 13 MP ultrawide. There is also a 32 MP front-facing camera that uses an RGBW sensor.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Asus' Zenfone 11 Ultra features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate. / © Reddit/u/Td3v1l

Elsewhere, Asus new Ultra phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This is paired with a generous 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. Plus, it does indicate the device is offered only in a single storage configuration.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra also boasts a massive 5500 mAh battery capacity. On the other hand, wireless charging is supported which is rated at 15 watts while wired charging at 65 watts.

There is no confirmation on when the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be made official. But with Asus confirming its attendance at the upcoming MWC in Barcelona, there are chances the company will announce the handset there.

What are your thoughts of the design of the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra? Do you like the similarities with the ROG Phone 8? Shoot us with your answers in the comments. 

Via: Android Authority

