Asus' gaming-centric ROG Phone 6D leaked with a beastly processor

Asus confirmed that it will be launching a beefed-up version of its recently launched ROG Phone 6 (Pro) . The upcoming gaming phone , which has been leaked, is dubbed ROG Phone 6D. It will be powered by a beastly Dimensity 9000+ chipset, an alternative to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Along with the promised processing and graphics boost, the new chip is said to bring improved imaging and 5G capabilities.

Faster chipset on the Asus ROG Phone 6D

Based on the renders shared by 91Mobiles, Asus' ROG Phone 6D will be unchanged from the ROG Phone 6. Meanwhile, the top-tier ROG Phone 6D Ultimate version has a noticeable minor difference compared to the Phone 6 Pro that we've reviewed, particularly on its back that looks to house a pop-up or sliding mechanism. It's unclear what the intended purpose of the component would be.

The main differentiating factor that was validated is the use of MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Earlier benchmarks suggested that the chip offers up to 15 percent better CPU performance, which is more impressive than the current Qualcomm SD 8Gen1 Plus. On the other hand, the overall score including GPU and memory is about 3 percent higher.

Renders of ASUS ROG Phone 6D and Phone 6D Ultimate in grey color / © 91Mobiles

Pricing and other specs of ROG Phone 6D (Ultimate)

Other specs mentioned are 65 watts fast charging, 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate, 2-inch secondary rear display, and triple camera module. The leaked images do not confirm the dual USB-C ports, but it is safe to assume this will be retained on the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate.

Additionally, the new gaming phone lineup is expected to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box while an update to Android 13 will come later. Asus is scheduled to unveil the pair on September 19. Pricing and availability of ROG Phone 6D will be confirmed on the same date too.