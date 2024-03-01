Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 Review: An Ingenious Smart Home Radar

The Aqara FP2 presence sensor is an actual radar sensor for the smart home: unlike classic PIR (Passive Infrared) motion detectors, the "Presence Sensor" uses millimeter waves to locate people in the room. There is a special feature as it functions even with up to 5 people in the same room. nextpit reviewed the Aqara FP2 presence sensor and would like to share our findings with you.

Unboxing and setup

The Aqara FP2 is fast to install and connect to the Wi-Fi network via the app. Setting up the sensor can be a little bit tricky after that, but it's well worth the effort. Once done, you have a powerful presence sensor that plays a part in countless smart home ecosystems with its suite of features.

Pros:

Chic, unobtrusive design.

Broad smart home compatibility.

Flexible installation.

Cons:

Energy-hungry Wi-Fi.

Setup can be a little tricky.

The Aqara FP2 looks stylish and discrete at first glance. The manufacturer crammed enough electronics in a case that measures approximately the width of a thumb with the diameter of a 250 ml Redbull can. This sensor is suspended from a double-jointed hinge with a magnetic base at the end. Thanks to the pre-drilled hole, you can anchor the sensor to a wall as well. It can be hung upside down at an angle to boot.

The most important thing is how the sensor cannot be turned or twisted, ensuring the Aqara lettering remains parallel to the floor. Thanks to its IPX5 certification, the Aqara FP2 is also suitable for damp areas such as bathrooms.

There is a magnetic base on the Aqara FP2. Alternatively, there is also a hole in the middle of the base plate to screw the sensor in place. Thanks to the hinge, the FP2 is easily aligned. / © nextpit

The initial pairing process of the Aqara FP2 is very simple: you plug the sensor into the USB power supply (which is not included) using the included USB cable and activate pairing mode. It all takes less than a minute, and after keying in your Wi-Fi password, the sensor will be connected to the home network.

Scan the code, set the name and room: The initial setup of the Aqara FP2 is simple. Another nice feature on the side is how this light sensor is also integrated in the presence sensor to switch certain actions only when it is dark. / © nextpit

You can then choose from three current usage scenarios:

Presence detection: How many people are in the room and where are they? For this, the sensor must be mounted on the wall anywhere between 1.4 and 1.8 m high.

Fall detection: Did someone fall in the monitored zone? The sensor must be mounted on the ceiling.

Sleep tracking: The Aqara FP2 can track the sleep pattern of a single person in bed. To do this, the sensor must be mounted on the wall above the bed.

The most exciting function (which is also the primary feature) is presence detection, which we will focus in this review. That is the easy bit before the more complicated part kicks in: calibrating your room. To do this, you will have to walk from the far left to the far right in the room and be monitored to inform the sensor where the room ends for improved accuracy. You can view your live position in the app. In this review, it can get a little bit tricky at first, but it actually works.

The Aqara FP2 offers various operating modes. The most important feature is obviously presence detection. / © nextpit

Once you have 'mapped out' the room, feel free to mix things up in the empty room. For instance, go to the dining table and place a table at the position shown on the map, or do the same with your sofa, sitting area, or bed. Next, you can set up detection zones that trigger certain actions if one or more people are present or absent. You can complete this setup once in the Aqara app and use the same setting and the zones in other smart home systems, such as Amazon Alexa or Home Assistant.

To complete the Aqara FP2's setup, position the presence sensor in a virtual image of your home. / © nextpit

This brings us to the next point: Aqara offers broad support for various smart home ecosystems. These include HomeKit, Alexa, Google, and IFTTT, all over Wi-Fi. Matter support will follow later via a firmware update. If you want to tinker with it, you can also integrate the sensor into Home Assistant via the HomeKit device integration (beginner's guide). There is also native support for Sonos devices in the Aqara app.