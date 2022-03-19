Tech & Community
NextPit

Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

5 min read 5 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every weekend, we meet on NextPit for a selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught our attention on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

NEXTPITTV

Just like my colleague Antoine Engels does every week, I offer you the best possible apps that are not data mining traps or microtransaction hells. In addition to our own finds, I also included apps that were recommended by the NextPit community and shared on our forum.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, and you can check out Antoine's recommendations for last week's 5 apps list on this link.

Get a 30-day Free Prime Video
with Amazon Prime Trial

Mimo (Android & iOS)

Suggested by my colleague Casten Drees, Mimo is an interesting app designed to teach the basics of coding. It is very similar to the language teaching app Duolingo, with step-by-step lessons that try to simulate simplified real-world scenarios.

Besides the basic lessons, the app offers challenges, projects, and some paid content that can give you a certificate. All with a gamified experience similar to Duolingo, including comparing your results with friends on Facebook. Mimo currently offers lessons in HTML, CSS, JavaScript (JS), Python, and SQL (database).

  • Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Required.
Top 5 apps 2022 03 18 01
Mimo is basically Duolingo for computer languages / © NextPit

Pure Wallpaper Generator (Android)

The second suggestion this week comes from the French forums, Pure Wallpaper Generator does what it says in the name. Choose between four options: single color, gradient, four colors, or blurry image. Then select and adjust the options to have a quick textured wallpaper for your smartphone.

After finding the perfect combination for your mood, simply save the image or set it as a background image straight from the app's interface. Quick and easy.

  • Price: Free / Ads: No (Yes, according to the Play Store) / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.
Top 5 apps 2022 03 18 02b
The image compression took a little bit of the image quality above / © NextPit

Emojimix (Android & web)

The next app was found after installing a scamming copycat with the same name. Emojimix by studio Tikolu is a web app that displays different combinations of emoji, working similarly to a "cookbook" for Google's Emoji Kitchen feature.

Mix and match emojis, use the search tool to quickly find the desired image — yeah, we know which one you will combine first — copy the new emoji to the phone's clipboard to paste on messaging apps, and even save your favorite ones.

  • Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.
Top 5 apps 2022 03 18 03
Beware of scamming clones in the Google Play Store! / © NextPit

NewPipe (Android)

This suggestion comes hot on the heels of popular app Vanced — Advance without "ad", get it? — being discontinued. While that app was a modification of the official YouTube app for Android, NewPipe is a free (as in speech and beet), open-source alternative client for YouTube. More than simply a third-party app for Google's streaming behemoth, NewPipe also works with other platforms like SoundCloud, Bandcamp, PeetTube and media.ccc.de.

NewPipe is lighter than the official app, has options to download videos, doesn't require a user profile, collects just the least amount of information as necessary, can play videos in the background, offers a pop-up player, ignores Stories Shorts, and doesn't force the algorithm down your throat. The only downside — for some people, at least — is having to install the APK from outside the Google Play Store.

  • Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.
Top 5 apps 2022 03 18 04
NewPipe doesn't offer all the features of YT Vanced, but on the other hand is super lightweight / © NextPit
Get a 7-day Free Apple TV+ trial
Foundation, The Morning Show and more!

Astral Light (Android & iOS)

Since a recent recommendation for a free app was reasonably successful, especially with the French readers, I will return to the topic by suggesting Astral Light as a game tip this week.

With a soothing soundtrack, Astral Light challenges you to rotate the night sky (actually a cluster of shiny dots) until you form a constellation on the screen - real or fictitious. Even though it seems easy at first glance, the game can be quite tricky, especially if you are impatient or doesn't know how to deal with simulated 3D spaces.

  • Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required.

NextPit's app central

Best Android apps Best iPhone apps
Best free Android Apps
Best messaging apps Best free music download apps
Best music streaming apps Best movie and video streaming apps
Best camera apps Best photo editors
Best fitness apps Best dating apps
Best calorie counting apps Best pedometer apps
Best Android customization apps Best Android launchers
Best Android keyboards Best Android file managers
Best Android browsers Best Android lock screen apps
Best calendar apps Best e-mail apps
Best note-taking apps Best cloud storage apps
Best weather apps Best Android offline maps apps
Best Android food ordering apps Best Android grocery apps
How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

What do you think of this selection? Have you already tried some apps on this list? What would be your Android and/or iOS apps of the week?

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing