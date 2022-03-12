Tech & Community
NextPit

Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

6 min read 6 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every weekend, we meet on NextPit for a selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught our attention on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

NEXTPITTV

Just like my colleague Antoine Engels does every week, I offer you the best possible apps that are not data mining traps or microtransaction hells. In addition to our own finds, I also included apps that were recommended by the NextPit community and shared on our forum.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, and you can check out Antoine's recommendations for last week's 5 apps list on this link.

Get a 30-day Free Prime Video
with Amazon Prime Trial

Erase.bg (Android & iOS)

Erase.bg (for "background", not Bulgaria) is a simple-to-use web app packaged for Android and iPhones to easily remove background elements from your pictures. This suggestion came from Luna in the French community (merci!) and would have saved me a few seconds to edit the opening image for this page if I had discovered it before.

You can upload files from your phone's gallery or use the camera to snap a picture. After a brief upload and analysis, the app shows the resulting image with a link to download the transparent PNG file, without watermarks, ads, captchas, or artificially imposed waiting times.

  • Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.
Top 5 apps 2022 03 11 01
The results were better than I expected. Ben's picture was tricky, with the shoes out of focus / © NextPit

Bathtimer (iOS & Android)

Ok, I am cheating a little bit on this one. Bathtimer was already suggested a few weeks ago, but now it has arrived at iOS. Isn't that a good excuse to feature it again? Especially considering the threat of increasing energy prices all over the world - thanks to attention-seeking-decadent-governments!

Set (realistic) goals for each step of your bath, type in how much time you are currently spending in the shower, and then Bath Time will suggest a timeline to reach your goal, taking some seconds off parts of your shower routine, and offering a timer to keep track of your progress. The Play Store listing informs that the app includes ads, but we saw none during the testing.

  • Price: Free / Ads: No (Yes, according to the Play Store) / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.
Top 5 apps 2022 03 11 02
The interface changed a bit since Antoine first suggested it / © NextPit

Chameleon (Android)

Another tip from the French forums, Chameleon is a simple app for Android that suggests palettes based on a color you select. The combinations include complementary, spaced, analogous, shades or tints.

You can save favorite colors to check back later and also generate random palettes that can be exported as an image. There are no ads or in-app purchases. I just wish it offered an export tool to save the suggested combinations - only displayed in hexadecimal - in different formats.

  • Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.
Top 5 apps 2022 03 11 03
Another app that could have potentially improved the header picture. Am I sensing a pattern here? / © NextPit

Wake On Lan (Android)

This suggestion is admittedly super niche, but since Antoine will be back from the Bahamas in a few weeks, I won't have enough time to ruin this column with more apps like this one, or maybe someone will find Wake on Lan useful... In short, this app allows you to turn on compatible devices in your local network with a quick tap on the phone.

Setting the app is not as straightforward, even though it offers a network scanner that detects available IPs: You need to inform the device's MAC address, type a name, and the broadcast address (the default one should work). After that, simply tap on the button to turn on the device. Additionally, you can set a shortcut on the Quick settings.

  • Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.
Top 5 apps 2022 03 11 04
Xbox and C64 for illustration purposes only / © NextPit
Get a 7-day Free Apple TV+ trial

Up Left Out (Android & iOS)

This is not a particularly new game, and it was even featured in NextPit's free apps of the week list months ago. Even so, I am a fan of minimalistic puzzles, like those published by Andrey Spencer, Hamster on Coke, and Rainbow Train, the latter studio responsible for this week's game suggestion.

With (REALLY) simple mechanics, in Up Left Out you need to free blocks from the playfield. The game doesn't track scores, and it is impossible to die, so the only challenge is figuring out the new possibilities opened up as you progress and trying to clear stages with the least amount of moves, or faster. There is a soothing (optional) soundtrack, and almost no interface, just the option to replay earlier stages.

Price: $0.99 / Ads: None / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.

NextPit's app central

Best Android apps Best iPhone apps
Best free Android Apps
Best messaging apps Best free music download apps
Best music streaming apps Best movie and video streaming apps
Best camera apps Best photo editors
Best fitness apps Best dating apps
Best calorie counting apps Best pedometer apps
Best Android customization apps Best Android launchers
Best Android keyboards Best Android file managers
Best Android browsers Best Android lock screen apps
Best calendar apps Best e-mail apps
Best note-taking apps Best cloud storage apps
Best weather apps Best Android offline maps apps
Best Android food ordering apps Best Android grocery apps
How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

What do you think of this selection? Have you already tried some of the apps on this list? What would be your Android and/or iOS apps of the week?

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing