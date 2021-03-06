Five Android and iOS Apps you should try his week!

As the case is every week, I'm going to talk about 5 free/paid mobile applications and games that are worth downloading this week. Apart from my own selections, I have added a few suggestions from the members of the NextPit community.

NoWaste, to empty your fridge on time

NoWaste is an application that allows you to keep track of all your groceries and all the food products you have on hand, in order to alert you before their expiry date. The idea is to limit waste by reminding you which products should be consumed first if you don't want to have to throw them away.

You can scan the products and the app recognizes them easily and can even determine their expiry date with varying degrees of accuracy (I noticed an inconsistency in the date on my milk carton). Unfortunately, the app supports the languages and databases (for barcodes) of every European Big Five country... except France. You will be able to use the application, but not the barcode scan.

Personally, I think I am the core target of this application. I often do "healthy" shopping, just to give me a good conscience before I totally forget the few vegetables in my fridge and order one (well ok, two) pizzas on Lieferando.

I often find myself at the end of the week with healthy foods that are simply pre-prepared because I have never taken the time to cook them. Not only do I think that NoWaste will encourage me to waste less, but with the reminders, it may well encourage me to eat healthier.

When it comes to weighing the pros and cons of a KFC delivery on a Friday night, if my smartphone reminds me that I have healthier things to eat, and that I might throw them away and therefore have bought them for nothing if I order that night, I might be more likely to listen to reason.

The only downside to this app is the price of the Pro version: 7.99 euros per month or 31.99 euros for a one-time "lifetime" purchase.

Unfortunately, NoWaste doesn't support barcodes in France. / © NextPit

You can download the NoWaste application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Todo Timer, a planner for procrastinators

"I'll do it in 20 minutes." The fact that no concrete deadline is attached to this sentence is the main mechanism for procrastination, and the reason it's so successful. In 20 minutes, but from when and at what time? It's so easy to push the deadline back, or even to reset the timer when you're not looking at the time.

Todo Timer is a task scheduler that targets a rather limited niche of users: sickly procrastinators like me. The principle is that you set your reminders not at a specific time, but according to an interval. 30 minutes, 1 hour, etc... The interface really deserves a little more love and care, but it has the merit of being intuitive.

Personally, looking at the time and setting a precise reminder creates a kind of mental pressure on me. I can't stop thinking about the deadline and staring at the clock on my smartphone. Just writing this sentence reminds me of bad memories from my law school years.

I find it a lot less stressful to say "Come on Antoine, in an hour you're going to stop Youtube and get to work," than "Okay Antoine, it's 1:06 pm, you have to start work at 2:00 pm, so you have 53 minutes and 37 seconds left in your break." The application is free, no in-app purchases but contains ads in the form of banners at the bottom of the screen.

With Todo Timer, put a little pressure on yourself, but not too much / © NextPit

You can download the Todo Timer application from the Google Play Store.

Bluetooth audio widget, to manage your audio wearables

Google has gone to great lengths to make the operation of true wireless headsets and headphones more intuitive on Android, with fast pairing, for example. But, if you're juggling multiple headsets, headphones and speakers, you have to admit, the user experience isn't the smoothest.

Bluetooth Audio Widget allows you to create a widget for each wearable audio. It doesn't work with non-audio wearables like connected watches or fitness trackers.

The idea is that each widget allows you to access directly from the home screen the settings of your Bluetooth headset or earphones. You can also view the connection status and battery level or link presets for each wearable independently.

Basically, the app wants to save you from having to go through Android's Bluetooth menu to make connecting and managing your wireless audio products more intuitive. The app is free, with no ads but with in-app purchases.

No more need to go through the Bluetooth menu to pair new true wireless headsets / © NextPit

You can download the Bluetooth Audio Widget application from the Google Play Store.

Grammatica, so you're no longer lost in translation

It is an application that works like a third party keyboard à la Gboard and offers more spelling and syntax/grammar correction than other keyboards. I talk almost exclusively in English with my colleagues at NextPit. It happens quite often that words are well otrhographied but simply not adapted to the context of the sentence.

And the keyboards often don't make the difference, as long as the words don't have spelling mistakes. They're or their or there? Grammatica takes this famous context into account, at least better than other keyboards, in my opinion. It also offers a lot of synonyms, which can be useful when you tend to copy your native English too much in terms of structure.

So far, it's really great, isn't it? Sorry to spoil the party because the app is free, but its Pro version is also very, very expensive. The monthly subscription is 19.99 euros or 79.99 euros per year. The free version is very complete, but you will have to deal with ads.

To be honest, I find the mobile version of Grammarly much nicer, besides offering exactly the same features to work with languages other than English. But the subscription is also more expensive at 26.41 euros per month.

Grammatica doesn't really do better than Grammarly, but the app is complete and its Pro version cheaper / © NextPit

You can download the Grammatica application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Inked, a very stylish indie puzzle game

Inked is a puzzle game from independent Croatian studio Somnium Games whose graphic style really seduced me. The whole game revolves around the themes of art, sacrifice and lost love.

You play as a Samurai in a geometrical world that looks like it was drawn with a ballpoint pen (which is literally the case, in fact). Like a character coming to life on a blank piece of paper, you must solve visual puzzles to progress and help the Samurai find the love of his life.

There's a whole meta side with the artist guiding you through this world he imagined and drew that I found really interesting. As is often the case with good indie games that don't harass you with micro-transactions, Inked is paid for and costs 3.89 euros which I spent willingly and without any regrets.