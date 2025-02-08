It’s that thrilling time of the week again when nextpit takes you on an in-depth exploration of the vast offerings within the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, showcasing some truly outstanding games and applications. This week, we’ve meticulously handpicked five standout titles, each one thoroughly assessed for users on both Android and iOS systems. Our curated selection spans a range of genres, from engaging games to must-have productivity tools.

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Well, find out in this game for Netflix subscribers. ReLOST is an Android-only title that sees you drill underground in a hunt for valuable ore and treasures. Gauth is an AI study companion that will hopefully be able to help learners be more efficient in their quest for knowledge.

Waste not, want not. That's what Too Good To Go is all about in an effort to end food waste. Finally, just in case you thought that there is nothing more to capturing a screenshot than using gestures or pressing a combination of buttons, think again. Screenshot Snapshot: NexSnap takes things to a different level.

If these suggestions don’t catch your eye, you’ll be excited to learn that certain premium apps are currently available at no cost for a limited period. For those eager to uncover more treasures, be sure to check out our "Free Apps of the Week" feature, updated twice a week!

Carmen Sandiego (Android & iOS)

Do you have a penchant for mystery and geography, all mixed with a sprinkle of nostalgia, then this Carmen Sandiego game that is available with your Netflix subscription is surely a must-play! Roll back the years with this game as you enjoy a classic detective adventure on mobile devices. Basically, the gist of this game is to track down thieves and recover stolen treasures while you travel the world.

I like how engaging the graphics are, as they remain true to the Netflix series' art style. This way, there is very little to no disconnect, and it is easier to snag a whole new generation of Carmen Sandiego fans. While the gameplay is simple, it is by no means easy. The level of challenge makes it fun for both kids and adults.

Needless to say, I had to wear my thinking cap longer than expected, relying on critical thinking skills and geographical knowledge to solve clues and capture the villains of V.I.L.E. The fact that there are no pesky ads or microtransactions makes this a wholesome adventure game for the whole family. If there is just one gripe, I would say it has very limited replay value once all cases are solved.

Price: Netflix subscription required / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Overall, you do not lose much since just about everyone and their dog have a Netflix subscription, so you do not lose anything by giving this game a go. It offers a fantastic mix of education and entertainment, so it is time to roll up your sleeves and get sleuthing!

Download Carmen Sandiego from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Screenshot Snapshot: NexSnap (Android & iOS)

Just how hard is it to capture screenshots on your smartphone? Not too difficult, right? Yes, that's what I thought. I never would have realized there was a market for a screenshot app since I never saw the need to use one. Until one fine day, I stumbled upon Screenshot Snapshot: NexSnap. It so happens after giving this a go–it is a rather unique tool that is simple to pick up and use.

In other words, this app lets you capture, enhance, and share beautiful screenshots with just a few taps. For starters, you can pick from a selection of beautiful backgrounds to make your screenshots stand out and optimize screenshots using size and ratio presets that have been specially tailored for different platforms.

Not only that, there are annotation tools to highlight important details, while the 3D tilt effect helps add depth to images using the cool 3D tilt effect. Of course, those who opt for the free version will have limited access to the range of tools, so it is highly recommended you sign up for a subscription to make the most of it.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($6.99-$59.99) / Account required: No

Overall, Screenshot Snapshot: NexSnap happens to be a powerful tool for anyone looking to enhance their screenshots with minimal effort. It boasts a range of features and user-friendly design that makes it a valuable addition to your app collection. If there is one shortcoming, it would be the rather hefty subscription costs and potential performance issues, so you might want to skip this if you own an entry-level phone.

Download Screenshot Snapshot: NexSnap from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Too Good To Go: End Food Waste (Android & iOS)

Most of us do not have to worry about where our next meal comes from, and many of us often have to throw food out simply because we did not finish what we had in time. Too Good To Go: End Food Waste is an app that offers an innovative solution to combat food waste as it provides users with affordable meals. How does it do so? It partners with local restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores so that users can purchase surplus food at discounted prices.

In other words, waste not, want not. Both the environment and consumers will benefit in the long run, and I like how there is an element of surprise thrown into the mix as well. For instance, picking up "Magic Bags" allows me to be pleasantly surprised, as it holds a variety of unsold food items from local businesses. It is like food gashapon!

I found the user interface to be simple and intuitive, and easy to navigate to where I needed to go. This makes it easier to look for participating businesses in my area and secure deals with but a few taps. It also helps me sleep easier at night, since I get to reduce environmental impact from food wastage, not to mention save a whole lot more in the long run.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

However, the surprising nature of what I get will most probably be frowned upon by those who love certainty, since there is no way to choose specific items which might not suit those with dietary restrictions or particularly picky eaters. It is a two-edged sword, but a fun one!

Download Too Good To Go: End Food Waste from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Gauth: AI Study Companion (Android & iOS)

As the DeepSeek shock washed over us last week, Gauth is yet another AI app that offers accurate and comprehensive explanations to the questions asked. However, it is not 100% foolproof (no AI app is), so ensure due diligence when combing through its results since there is a possibility of the occasional inaccuracy or misinterpretation of problems.

Specially designed to assist students across various subjects, it offers features like step-by-step problem-solving and access to live tutors. This is especially useful when it comes to math problems, since you get step-by-step explanations which are very useful to understand what's going on in the first place, leading to a more confident student later.

With strong coverage for mathematics, there are also subjects like Literature, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology covered, just in case you were wondering how many bases you are going to cover. I like how having round-the-clock access to live tutors is an option.



Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($9.99-$99.99) / Account required: No

Every little bit helps in your pursuit of academic excellence. / © nextpit

Students who want assistance with various subjects will no doubt find the Gauth: AI Study Companion app a valuable tool. Its combination of AI-powered solutions and access to live tutors makes it a versatile resource for learning, but as with anything useful, you should be mindful of the subscription costs. Do not rely on it to do all your assignments and reports, but rather to complement traditional study methods. Treat it as vitamins instead of the main course, and you'll do just fine.

Download Gauth: AI Study Companion from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

ReLOST (Android only)

Are you lost in thought, not knowing what game to play on your Android smartphone? How about giving ReLOST a go? This rather engaging casual game features an immersive underground adventure that is centered around exploration and discovery. I like how I have to drill through various layers of earth to discover a slew of hidden ores and rare minerals, which keeps me going for more.

Don't worry–unlike the Mines of Moria, you won't dig deep enough until a monstrosity like a Balrog comes out to destroy all that you know and love. On the contrary, the thrill of discovery keeps gameplay fresh and exciting. Apart from that, there are unique "monster tablets" in the game that possess distinct abilities. Unearthing these will add an element of surprise and strategy to the excavation process.

Over the course of the game, you can collect resources to enhance your drilling equipment, with the ultimate aim of progressing to metal drills so that you can access deeper caverns and access to more valuable treasures. It is strangely addictive with decent graphics, although some gamers might find it repetitive after a while.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99-$99.99) / Account required: No

Just how deep can you dig? / © nextpit

Overall, I think ReLOST offers a delightful blend of exploration and resource management. If you do not know where to begin with games on your Android phone, ReLOST is not a bad place to start for the casual gamer with its charming visuals and addictive progression system that will guarantee hours of entertainment.

Download ReLOST from the Google Play Store.

That is all for this week's Top 5 apps list! We look forward to you staying tuned to see what we have in store next week!