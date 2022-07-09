Apple's new patent enables Touch ID on Watch Series

We're quite used to the Apple Watch Series getting substantial improvements every year. However, the company thinks its smartwatches still miss an important key feature. Based on the latest patent awarded to them, Apple is working to put a fingerprint scanner on its future watches à la Touch ID. Surprisingly, the location of the sensor seems to be logical.

Future Apple Watch could come with a Touch ID for extra security.

A separate biometric chipset is needed in order for the sensor to work.

Apple is expected to introduce a tougher Watch Series 8 with a different material casing later this fall.

Spotted by Patently Apple, the patent comes with sketches showing a biometric sensor attached to the side button of an Apple smartwatch. Currently, the position of the button is fitting since it is used primarily for gesture control and Apple Pay. It becomes more logical for Apple to integrate a Touch ID to the button.

If it arrives in the future, the sensor could be utilized for added security measures, both when accessing the smartwatch, and initiating the payment. There's a catch that Apple needs to solve first before instantly throwing a fingerprint scanner into its Watch Series. A separate biometric chipset is needed in order for this to happen.

Apple Watch may feature a fingerprint or Touch ID on its side button in the future / © Patently Apple

Depending on Apple's approach, it is also plausible that the next gen S-series chipset of Apple will support biometric functions. Another scenario is that the smartwatch display could eventually allow under-display function.

Apple Watch 8 Adventure or Explorer edition

Analyst Mark Gurman is now confirming that a more rugged Watch Series 8 could be launched this fall. He speculates that this special edition will boast a different material to withstand harsh environments. The smartwatch will also feature a larger display compared to the current Watch Series 7.

Apple is scheduled to announce the iPhone 14 in a couple of months. We may finally get to see if the information about the tougher variant of the Watch Series 8 is indeed true.

Do you think that it is logical for Apple to introduce a more rugged smartwatch? Hit us up in the comment section.