Apple Watch with a built-in camera may arrive in future

Apple is not only heavily invested in smartwatches , but also the biggest watch manufacturer in the world. Millions of people around the globe are eagerly waiting for the new Watch Series models every year. Interestingly, recently a patent referring to an Apple smartwatch with a camera has been approved. Although this is unlikely to arrive anytime soon, the said Watch Series function seems very plausible.

TL;DR

Apple could be working on a smartwatch with an integrated camera.

The patent shows the camera installed on the digital crown.

Users can detach the watch from the band using a release mechanism.

A new patent that was filed and awarded to Apple has been found by Patently Apple. The sketches show a watch with an integrated camera on its digital crown. Apparently, it makes a practical placement given a camera lens generally requires an area with some depth. There are already third-party accessories that give your Apple Watch a camera by somehow slapping it into the band, such as the rather bulky WristCam.

Why Apple Watch Series will be needing a camera

As for the functionality, the camera looks and takes pictures into the direction of the users' fingertips. The patent also describes a detachable housing via a release mechanism in case the user wants to reposition the watch before taking a picture or video. In addition, having the camera on the watch is beneficial for users in the middle of sports activities where they won't be bringing your iPhone.

Sketch of Apple Watch with an integrated camera in its digital crown. / © Apple via Patently Apple

Another separate patent is also mentioned in the report. This hints to a skin sensor that intelligently monitors the user's health through tightness of the band and skin abnormalities such allergic reactions and swelling. Moreover, other diseases could also be determined by analyzing the skin on the wrist using the sensor.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 7 To device database

Watch Series 8 features

The upcoming Watch Series 8 is also rumored to come with a significant update to its health tracking features. Apple could finally introduce the body temperature sensor that has been long anticipated back with the Watch Series 7. Moreover, blood pressure feature may also be added into the Apple smartwatches, but this is expected to arrive in a few years.

What Watch Series 8 features are you looking forward to? Hit us up in the comment section.