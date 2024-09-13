While the new Watch Series 10 will roll to stores soon, we're also seeing permanent discounts on the 2024 Watch Series 9. If you've been waiting for this sale, now might be the right time to plunge in. Apple's 45 mm Watch Series 9 has just dropped to its second-best price of $329 on Amazon after a $100 reduction is applied.

This is not an all-time low, but it's pretty close. The deal applies to the three colorways: midnight black, starlight, and product red. As usual, you can just swap the band here if you feel like spicing up your Apple Watch.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 9 The Apple Watch Series 9 is still a capable smartwatch and it's $100 less today on Amazon.

Why buy the Apple Watch Series 9

Apart from saving, you can't go wrong with the Watch Series 9. It's still a phenomenal smartwatch for extensive Apple users and those who want to track their health and fitness.

The Watch Series 9 (review) was launched last year and Apple gave it significant upgrades, including a brighter OLED display. This makes the watch legible even in sunny conditions, which is great for outdoor runs or biking. There's also a faster and more efficient S9 chipset, enabling offline Siri assistant and Double Gesture. The latter lets you control the watch without touching the screen.

Apple Watch Series 9's has a S9 SiP (system in package) chipset that enables offline Siri commands and the Double Tap feature. / © nextpit

Apple's smartwatches are regarded as some of the most accurate tracking wearables out there, and the Watch Series 9 is no different. It boasts continuous heart rate with irregular notifications, on-demand ECG with atrial fibrillation, sleep, and skin temperature monitoring. It is also set to get sleep apnea detection through a software update, a vital tool debuted with the Watch Series 10.

In fitness tracking, the Watch Series 9 is no slouch either. It supports a wide range of workouts with advanced training and recovery programs. You can also rely on the Apple Watch as a lifesaver, thanks to fall detection and crash detection features.

