Hot topics

Apple Watch Series 9 Plunges to its Second-Best Price at $100 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple Watch 9 Test Review
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While the new Watch Series 10 will roll to stores soon, we're also seeing permanent discounts on the 2024 Watch Series 9. If you've been waiting for this sale, now might be the right time to plunge in. Apple's 45 mm Watch Series 9 has just dropped to its second-best price of $329 on Amazon after a $100 reduction is applied.

This is not an all-time low, but it's pretty close. The deal applies to the three colorways: midnight black, starlight, and product red. As usual, you can just swap the band here if you feel like spicing up your Apple Watch.

Why buy the Apple Watch Series 9

Apart from saving, you can't go wrong with the Watch Series 9. It's still a phenomenal smartwatch for extensive Apple users and those who want to track their health and fitness.

The Watch Series 9 (review) was launched last year and Apple gave it significant upgrades, including a brighter OLED display. This makes the watch legible even in sunny conditions, which is great for outdoor runs or biking. There's also a faster and more efficient S9 chipset, enabling offline Siri assistant and Double Gesture. The latter lets you control the watch without touching the screen.

Apple Watch Series 9 back sensors in detail
Apple Watch Series 9's has a S9 SiP (system in package) chipset that enables offline Siri commands and the Double Tap feature. / © nextpit

Apple's smartwatches are regarded as some of the most accurate tracking wearables out there, and the Watch Series 9 is no different. It boasts continuous heart rate with irregular notifications, on-demand ECG with atrial fibrillation, sleep, and skin temperature monitoring. It is also set to get sleep apnea detection through a software update, a vital tool debuted with the Watch Series 10.

In fitness tracking, the Watch Series 9 is no slouch either. It supports a wide range of workouts with advanced training and recovery programs. You can also rely on the Apple Watch as a lifesaver, thanks to fall detection and crash detection features.

Which Apple smartwatch are you getting this year? What do you think of the Watch Series 9? Let us know in the comments.

Top Smartwatches of 2024:

  Best overall iOS Best for outdoors iPhone Best budget-friendly iOS Best value-for-money Best overall Android Best Android alternative Ultimate fitness tracking Best for runners Best battery life Best compact size
Product
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch SE (2022)
Amazfit Balance
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Garmin Forerunner 965
Withings ScanWatch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2
Image Apple Watch Series 9 Product Image Apple Watch Ultra 2 Product Image Apple Watch SE (2022) Product Image Amazfit Balance Product Image Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Product Image Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Product Image Garmin Forerunner 965 Product Image Withings ScanWatch 2 Product Image Google Pixel Watch 2 Product Image
Review
Review: Apple Watch Series 9
Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Review: Apple Watch SE (2022)
Review: Amazfit Balance
Review: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Review: Garmin Forerunner 965
Review: Withings ScanWatch 2
Review: Google Pixel Watch 2
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing