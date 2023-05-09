Apple's Watch Series 9 May New Chip, Improved Battery Life

Apple has equipped every generation of its smartwatches with an updated SiP or system-in-package that comprises several chips including the processor. However, from the Watch Series 6 all the way to Watch Series 8 , Cupertino has been pretty much using the same processor. A new report from a credible source hinted that the upcoming Watch Series 9 will include a new processor based on the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic.

This information was shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman to his Power On subscribers on Discord. According to the journalist and prolific leaker, Apple's next-gen watch, which would most probably be called the Watch Series 9, will feature an all-new processor via the S9 system-in-package.

The source added that the particular Apple Watch silicon will be based on the A15 Bionic SoC that powers the 2021 iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro (review). However, it remains unknown just how much will be shared between the two packages. This means we do not know whether the entire A15 processing unit's design and clock speed are going to be identical.

The Apple Watch 8 comes with all kinds of sensors on the bottom. / © NextPit

A few of the actual advantages the new chip could most likely bring to Apple's future smartwatches are efficiency and improved performance. Evidently, battery life on the Apple Watch has little changed over the years, so an increase in endurance is really needed.

Apple Watch Series 9 operating system and release date

In addition to the processor, the Watch Series 9 would also receive new software features via watchOS 10. Gurman believed that Apple would offer “notable” changes to the UI of the watchOS 10, which could include widgets and support for pairing with the unannounced Apple AR/VR glasses.

The iPhone manufacturer is set to announce and preview watchOS 10 next month at WWDC23. Meanwhile, the Watch Series 9, and perhaps alongside the Watch SE 2023, are expected to break cover in September. This is the same period Apple could unveil the iPhone 15 as well.

Aside from the processor, which features do you suggest should be added to the Watch Series 9? Share with us in the comments.