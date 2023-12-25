You Can Still Buy Apple's Watch Series 9 for 17% Off – Here's How

Due to the preemptive ban, Apple has now halted the sales of the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 from its official stores in the US. The ban will also affect retailers, although they can still sell these Apple watches until supplies last. Right now, there's still a chance you can snag the Watch Series 9 for $329 from Amazon, saving you $70 less its original price.

Except for the Product Red, all colorways of the GPS-model Watch Series 9 part of the sale here. You should also note that you need to apply the coupon code for some variants to fully take advantage of the offer, but there are also listings that get the whole reduction right off the bat.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 9

Why you should secure an Apple Watch Series 9 today

The Apple Watch Series 9 is a solid refinement from the Watch Series 8, especially in features and under the hood improvements. It is much more recommendable at its current cheaper price.

On the exterior, it still features a familiar squarish form factor but with premium touches similar to the recent predecessors. What's new, however, is the significantly brighter touch display that maxes at 2,000 nits or twice from the Watch Series 8. This enables for very legible output in sunny conditions, which is great if you're running or biking as you can tell clearly what's displayed on the screen.

Apple's Watch Series 9 with the same design as the Series 8 / © nextpit

There are also new features added through the Apple S9 SiP (system in package) chip. Primarily, the chip brings faster performance and higher efficiency. At the same time, it introduces Double Tap feature for gesture controls using your fingers. Apple's Siri assistant benefits from the new chip as well, which now supports on-device processing even without an active internet.

Overall, the Watch Series 9 remains a top-class health and fitness tracking wearable. The on-demand ECG is coupled with an all-day heart rate monitoring, Afib for irregular notifications, blood oxygen, and menstrual cycle for women, among others. Plus, there are the usual and vital safety features like fall detection and crash detection.

Are you intending to secure an Apple Watch Series 9 before they're gone from shelves? Let us know your plans in the comments.