Buy Apple's Watch Series 8 at $299 and Max Out Your Savings

If you want to maximize your savings when buying the Apple Watch Series 8, Amazon has the watch further discounted to its new regular and best price at $299 (25 percent off). This is comparably lower compared to the last listing we shared and now just shy from the flash sale price.

The offer is for the GPS Apple Watch Series 8 in 41 mm case size. You can either pick the midnight black or starlight color. At the same time, you can only pair either finishes with a watchband in 130-180 mm size that should work for most wrists.

While the Watch Series 8 (review) is not the newest smartwatch from Apple, it remains largely comparable to the new Watch Series 9 in most sections and features. It is an even more compelling purchase at its new low rate.

Apple gave the Watch Series 8 notable new features that include a temperature sensor that enhances women's cycle tracking by reading the user's body and surrounding temperature levels. The new Crash Detection, on the other hand, is a lifesaving tool that is integrated with the emergency SOS feature of the watch.

The Apple Watch 8 comes again with all kinds of sensors on the bottom. / © nextpit

Like with the latest Apple smartwatches, the Watch Series 8 has a useful array of health and fitness monitoring features. For instance, the heart rate reading is coupled with an Afib or irregular notifications which is vital in diagnosing problems in the heart. Similarly, the ECG is an on-demand function to get intensive readings in addition to heart rates.

In terms of fitness, the watch is also capable of detecting several workouts when you begin your exercise. Another nice touch is the Automatic Track Detection which might be useful for all types of runners.

Would you think the Apple Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor is a better buy than the Watch Series 9 at this rate? Share with us your answers in the comments.