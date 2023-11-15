Apple Watch Series 8 is Now More Compelling to Buy at $100 Off

Apple's Watch Series 8 is now back at its second low price of $299 in an early Black Friday deal over on Amazon. The deal takes $100 off the last year's Apple smartwatch , which is also translated to a solid 25 percent off the original price at $399.

What's in stake here is the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 8 in 41 mm case size. Plus, you can only pick it in Starlight or Product Red colorway with sports band. If you want a bigger case and display at 45 mm, Best Buy has some options bundled with a 4-month Apple Fitness subscription for $343 or $85 lower than their usual price.

Why you should buy the Watch Series 8 over Watch Series 9

With the launch of Apple's new smartwatches, you might be thinking of jumping and buying the Watch Series 9 right away. However, the current rate for the Watch Series 8 (review) makes it a better pick than the Series 9 for many good reasons.

Starting with the design, the Watch Series 8 is identical to the Watch Series 9. So you have a premium aluminum build with the bright and crisp display protected by strengthened glass. The watch and fitness tracker is also a good swimming companion with a 50 meter water-proofing paired with an IP6X dust resistance.

The Apple Watch 8 comes again with all kinds of sensors on the bottom. / © nextpit

A set of different health and fitness features are unchanged as well. The Watch Series 8 gets an on-demand ECG and temperature sensor along with irregular heart rate notifications and blood oxygen level similar to pricier Watch model. The smartwatch also features life-saving Crash Detection that connects to emergency responders when you're involved in accidents.

Even for the battery life, the Watch Series 8's juice lasts a day as the newer Apple wearable. You can extend this for another day or two when activating the low-power mode. Topping up the battery cells is done wirelessly, and you can get 80 percent from 0 in just 45 minutes.

Are you planning to buy the Watch Series 8 with this offer, or are you waiting for more smartwatch deals? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.