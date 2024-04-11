Apple Watch Series 10's Battery Could Be Supercharged By This Tech

The battery life of Apple's Watch Series smartwatches has always one of the major shortcomings, and that has not been improved by Apple even on the Watch Series 9 (review) . With the upcoming Watch Series 10 or X, it is rumored the iPhone maker is adopting a newer OLED technology that could boost battery life on the wearable.

Better battery life on the Apple Watch 10

In the report of The Elec citing industry suppliers, it is said that the Cupertino Tech company is utilizing an enhanced type of LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) OLED screen in the Watch Series 10. As described, the technology uses a newer application method that has a few major advantages compared to the existing method on the Watch Series 9 and older Watch models.

Basically, the OLED screen in the Watch Series 9 uses two LTPO TFT (thin-film transistor) for switching and driving the panel while the remaining is managed by LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) TFT. The latter is an older method and is less efficient when compared to LTPO TFT.

Up to 1 nit: The display of the Apple Watch 9 can now also be darker. / © nextpit

According to the source, the Watch Series 10 will apply up to eight LTPO TFTs in display switching and driving, which could result in better efficiency and subsequently longer battery life on the smartwatch. Right now, it's unclear to what extent the battery life on the Watch Series 10 will be better with this technology.

But aside from the display, it is seen that the planned chipset equipped in the smartwatch will likely constitute to the stretched endurance. Likewise, a bigger battery capacity and optimized watchOS 11 software are two other major factors that should enable longer battery life as well.

What we know about the Apple Watch Series 10

As for other changes, the Watch Series 10 is rumored to bring significant changes to the design seen in years. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also said that Apple would introduce a blood pressure monitoring feature but limited to high and low alerts rather than being a full-fledge capability like in Samsung's Galaxy Watch.

Apple is expected to announce the Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 3 later this year alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. While there's still no official date, the usual schedule points to the fall or as early as September.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 9

What else do you wish to be improved in the Watch Series 10? Should Apple introduce a more rugged build to it? Let us know your answers in the comments.