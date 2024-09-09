The All-New Apple Watch Series 10 Is Here... and a Watch Ultra 2 Update!

I just watched the launch of Apple's new smartwatches, and I'm bored as hell. The Apple Watch Series 10 got some design updates and a few decent new features, while Apple also introduced an upgraded variant of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. There are some new design elements and performance improvements that help keep the Watch Series 10 competitive in the market, though. Here's a summary of what I learned about these new models.

Design and Display: Small Improvements

The Apple Watch Series 10 commemorates its 10th anniversary with subtle yet impactful design updates. It now features a slightly larger, nearly edge-to-edge display with thinner bezels, providing up to 30% more screen area compared to previous models, which will likely enhance readability.

The Apple Watch Series 10 boasts the largest display and thinnest design in comparison to its predecessors. / © Apple

The new wide-angle OLED display is up to 40% brighter when viewed from an angle, improving both visibility and legibility. To complement this, Apple has introduced a new watch face that takes full advantage of the larger display, filling the screen with vibrant colors.

The new wide-angle OLED display is up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle. / © Apple

The Series 10 also comes in fresh aluminum finishes, including jet black, rose gold, and silver. At 9.7 mm thick, it features a 30% smaller speaker system, making it sleeker overall.

In addition, the Series 10 introduces a polished titanium finish, which is 20% lighter than the stainless-steel models and is available in three colors: natural gold, dark slate gray, and silver.

The titanium models are 20% lighter than the stainless-steel ones. / © Apple

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2—which we already reviewed last year—received an upgraded variant with a sleek satin black finish. According to Apple, it's crafted with 95% recycled grade 5 Titanium for both durability and strength while maintaining a lightweight design. There's also a new Ultra band inspired by the stainless-steel mesh used by divers.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is getting an upgrade. / © Apple

Software and Features: Health Above All

Both the Series 10 and Ultra 2 come with watchOS 11 out of the box, featuring upgraded health monitoring tools.

A key update in the Apple Watch Series 10 is its Sleep Apnea detection feature, designed to address a condition where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, potentially leading to disrupted rest and long-term health issues.

With an estimated 80% of cases going undiagnosed, the feature uses the watch's accelerometer to track breathing irregularities and identify signs of sleep apnea. It relies on machine learning and has been validated through a large clinical study for accuracy.

There's a sleep apnea detection feature on the Apple Watch Series 10 that's a big update. / © Apple

The Series 10 broadens its health features with additions like medication reminders, loud environment alerts, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and wrist temperature tracking for ovulation monitoring.

In terms of fitness, the Apple Watch Series 10 now includes a built-in depth gauge and water temperature sensor, features Apple suggests make it “ideal for snorkeling.” The Oceanic Plus app from Hewish Outdoors enhances snorkeling capabilities by tracking depth, direction, and other key metrics. Meanwhile, the Tide app on watchOS 11 offers seven days of tide data, along with sunrise and sunset times, for coastlines around the world.

Apple claims that the built-in depth gauge and water temperature sensor make the Apple Watch Series 10 ideal for snorkeling. / © Apple

For those into outdoor and water sports, the Series 10 steps up its fitness tracking with improved distance, speed, and route mapping designed specifically for kayakers, canoeists, and rowers.

As for the Ultra 2, while there aren't many new software features yet, it will get the Sleep Apnea detection feature along with all the other updates rolling out with watchOS 11.

The Sleep Apnea feature and is also coming to the Watch Ultra 2. / © Apple

Performance: A New SiP

The Apple Watch Series 10 gets a performance upgrade with the new S10 chip, which is expected to improve speed and efficiency, especially when handling complex health-tracking features and apps.

It also leverages advanced transformer models for smart features like double tap, and powers crash detection and fall detection. These rely on machine learning to recognize motion patterns and impact forces during incidents like slips, trips, and falls.

Apple Watch Series 10 / © Apple

Battery Life: Extended?

Battery life is always a crucial factor when evaluating new Apple Watches. In the Series 10, the improvements are more about energy efficiency than a major boost in battery capacity. It now includes a larger, more efficient charging coil that delivers 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

Price and Availability: Where to Buy

The Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399 for the base model. The updated Ultra 2, with its premium features and a new rugged design, is priced higher, starting at around $799. Pre-orders begin today, with shipping expected on September 20th.

First Impressions

The Apple Watch Series 10 is shaping up to be one of the most accurate wearables on the market, but as a 10th-anniversary edition, it’s not exactly groundbreaking. That said, for the nearly 800 million people with undiagnosed sleep apnea, the Series 10’s new detection feature could be a game changer.

I’m still curious about the SpO2 sensor in the Series 10, and I expect more clarity once the launch event wraps up.

As for the Ultra 2, Apple’s decision to focus on a design tweak rather than major feature upgrades seems like the right move, considering there wasn’t much else to add. Now, we wait for 2025’s iteration, which could bring something truly transformative—fingers crossed for glucose monitoring.

Now, I’d like to know what you think of the new Apple Watches. If you have one, would you buy the new models? If you don’t, tell me why your current smartwatch is a better choice for you.