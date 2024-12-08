Hot topics

The Apple Watch Series 10 launched just a couple of months ago, but you can already grab a fantastic deal on it. On Amazon, the 10th-generation Apple smartwatch has returned to its Black Friday record-low price of $329 (down from $399), thanks to a $50 instant discount and a $19 coupon.

This price applies to the 42mm model, while the larger 46mm version is also discounted to $359, offering the same total savings of $70. All three color options, including the new Jet Black, are available during this sale.

Why We Love the Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 debuted in September with the same steep price tag as its predecessor. However, at these discounted prices, it becomes a compelling purchase for those upgrading from an older model or even from the Watch Series 9 (review)

Apple introduced more impactful upgrades with this generation than ever before. Starting with the design, it features a larger OLED display with reduced bezels, offering extra screen real estate and improved legibility. The device is also thinner and lighter (thanks to its aluminum construction), providing enhanced comfort during workouts and sleep tracking.

Apple Watch Series 10
Apple's Watch Series 10 has a larger display and a new wide OLED panel. / © Apple

Under the hood, the Series 10 is powered by the S10 SiP chip, delivering snappier performance and better efficiency. It supports on-device Siri and the Double Tap gesture for easier navigation. While the battery life remains rated at 18 hours, Apple improved its charging speed, making it more convenient for quick top-ups. Additionally, a water depth sensor has been added, enabling features for water activities like snorkeling.

On the health front, Apple introduced vital sleep apnea detection, complementing its suite of health tools such as ECG monitoring, sleep tracking, body temperature readings, cycle monitoring, and heart rate notifications for irregularities. Life-saving features like Crash Detection and Fall Detection, integrated with Emergency SOS, provide added peace of mind.

Do you think the enhancements and upgrades on the Apple Watch Series 10 are worth it? Are you buying it for yourself or someone else? Tell us your plans.

