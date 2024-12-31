Hot topics

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the latest addition to Apple’s smartwatch lineup and the best option we recommend for anyone invested in Apple’s ecosystem. However, with a starting price of $399, it can feel like a significant expense. Thankfully, a current deal makes it a more compelling purchase.

Right now on Amazon, the 42 mm Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS model) in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver is on sale for $329—$70 off its regular price. If you prefer the larger 46 mm model, it’s also part of the promotion, reduced to $359 from its usual $429 price.

Why the Apple Watch Series 10 is Worth It

Released in September, the Apple Watch Series 10 (review) is considered a substantial upgrade over its predecessors, thanks to its revamped design and improved features. The watch boasts a slimmer chassis, making it more comfortable to wear—even while sleeping.

The Series 10 features a larger OLED display with a wide-angle form factor for enhanced readability. Its LTPO3 panel delivers Retina resolution with improved peak brightness. While it retains the 50-meter waterproofing of previous models, it adds a new depth sensor, making it suitable for snorkeling and light scuba diving.

Two Apple Watch Series 10 models on a green surface, one with a green strap and the other with a blue strap.
Apple's Watch Series 10 with a larger display (right) next to the Watch Series 9. / © nextpit

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch Series 10 is its advanced health-tracking capabilities. It introduces sleep apnea detection, which monitors for signs of the condition, along with a new vitals app that consolidates key overnight metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and temperature.

For fitness enthusiasts, Apple has improved activity ring customization and added enhanced running metrics, including pace and guidance. These upgrades make the Watch Series 10 a versatile companion for both casual users and dedicated athletes.

The Apple Watch Series 10 maintains the 18-hour battery life of its predecessor, with up to 36 hours in low-power mode. Additionally, it now supports faster charging, reaching 80% in just 30 minutes—a convenient improvement for busy users.

Are you planning to kickstart the New Year with the Apple Watch Series 10? Whether for tracking workouts, improving sleep, or simply enjoying its latest features, this deal offers excellent value. Which features are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments below!

