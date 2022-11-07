Apple to change the magic word when waking up Siri

Apple is currently testing Siri to read commands without requiring the full 'Hey Siri' phrase according to the latest report from Bloomberg. The move will enable users to just say "Siri" in waking up the assistant before giving a succeeding command. However, the update is not expected to happen on iPhones and other Apple devices until next year or 2024.

TL;DR

Apple plans to improve Siri assistant in the coming years.

One of the changes involves dropping the "Hey Siri" wake command.

The change is expected to roll out sometime in 2023 or 2024.

The Cupertino company may have taken a cue from Amazon where the Alexa assistant recognizes wake words without needing the use of a full phrase. Analyst and leaker Mark Gurman shared an insider detail about the current development of Apple's Siri assistant. He adds that the change will require extensive AI training and a rework of the engineering behind the assistant.

Besides the planned improvement on trigger action, Gurman says that Apple intends to further integrate Siri into third-party apps and offer more contexts for users. Furthermore, he also suggests that these features will not be ready until sometime in 2023 or early 2024.

Apple's Siri is still behind Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Compared to other platforms, Apple is noticeably lagging in terms of AI functionality. Both Amazon and Google are continuing to smarten up their proprietary voice assistants. For instance, the latter has Google Assistant recognizes "Ok Google" and "Hey Google" but succeeding commands won't need any of the full phrases.

As regards Alexa, Amazon has already been offering customization of wake word for its smart home devices via the Alexa mobile app. Depending on the preferences, users can change Alexa to Amazon, Echo, or just Computer.

Do you believe that Apple's Siri needs a complete overhaul when it comes to functionality? We'd love to hear your comments on this matter.