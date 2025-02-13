No More Browser Hassle–Apple TV+ App Lands on Android Devices

Apple TV+ has steadily grown in popularity alongside Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, thanks to its regularly released, highly anticipated shows and movies. However, Android smartphone and tablet users have long been left out. Unlike Apple Music, Apple TV+ lacked a dedicated app for non-Apple devices, forcing users to rely on a clunky browser experience with limited features. That’s changing now—the Apple TV+ app is finally available in the Play Store.

Apple TV+ is Now Available for Android Smartphones

Although Apple already had apps for devices powered by Android TV, an application for regular smartphones, foldables or tablets was missing until now. As reported by 9to5Mac and others, after more than five years, the iPhone manufacturer has finally realized it bodes well to release the Apple TV+ app on the Android platform. Users will require Android 10 or newer to install the app for the streaming service.

One of the most important features of the new app is the option to register for the video service. It is now possible to create a new Apple account directly on the device and pay for the streaming service via your Google Play account. The price remains the same at $9.99/month. However, Apple offers you a 7-day trial period. You will also gain access to the MLS Season Pass (Major League Soccer) for an additional charge.

The app offers many familiar features that you would expect from a streaming service. For instance, you can see where you last finished a series or movie in your watchlist. This allows you to continue watching from where you last left off. It is also possible to download content, making it possible to enjoy watching the movies and TV series you want on long journeys without any internet access thanks to the offline option.

Download the Apple TV+ app in the Play Store

Apple TV+ for Android: Some Features are Still Missing

In the app, you can also see when a new episode of your favorite series will be released. However, the option to be notified as soon as it is available on the streaming service does not seem to exist… yet.

Another important difference between the Android app and the iOS app? The lack of an in-app store. In other words, you cannot rent or buy videos on Android smartphones for now.