Apple's Next Big Thing: A Smart Doorbell with Face ID

In addition to the rumored HomePod with a touch display , Apple is reportedly working on a smart doorbell, according to the latest reports. The device is expected to feature Face ID technology and could launch as early as the end of 2025.

Features of Apple's Smart Doorbell with Face ID

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, writing in his Power On newsletter, Apple is developing a smart doorbell similar to Amazon's Ring, equipped with a camera and advanced sensors to support facial recognition technology. This feature would function much like the Face ID technology currently used in iPhones and MacBooks.

Gurman noted that the smart doorbell will integrate with smart locks, enabling automated door unlocking upon successful facial recognition.

There's no clarity if Apple's smart doorbell would support video recording like the Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 2 with an intercom. / © Amazon.de; Otto.de / Collage: NextPit

Additionally, the device is expected to include Apple’s custom network chip, ensuring the same high level of security as Apple’s other devices. However, there is no confirmation yet if the doorbell will support video or image recording capabilities, as Amazon's Ring and Aqara video doorbells do.

The device is likely to be compatible with third-party smart locks that support Apple HomeKit. However, Apple may choose to bundle the doorbell with a specific brand of smart lock rather than sell it as a standalone accessory. This strategy could help the company avoid potential reputational risks related to break-ins or thefts associated with its devices.

When Apple Might Launch Its Smart Doorbell and Home Hub Display

Although there is no confirmed release date for Apple’s smart doorbell, Gurman speculates that the device could debut in the last quarter of 2025.

Around the same time, Apple is expected to unveil a new HomePod speaker featuring a touchscreen. This hardware might function more as a smart display or hub than as a traditional cylindrical speaker. It is possible that both products could launch simultaneously as part of Apple's broader smart home expansion.

With these rumored products, Apple is signaling its intention to deepen its footprint in the smart home market, moving beyond smart speakers.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

If you're already tied to Apple’s ecosystem, would you consider purchasing one of these devices over other brands? Let us know your preferences in the comments below!