Reality Pro will be the first Apple Mixed Reality headset to hit the market

2 min read 2 min 1 Comment 1
Apple Reality Pro mixed reality MR headset launch 2023 price
While Apple is predicted to announce the iPhone 14 along with the Watch Series 8 and Airpods Pro 2 during the Far Out event on Wednesday, Apple's first mixed reality headset is unlikely to be mentioned. Rather, the first AR/VR device which is dubbed as the Apple Reality Pro could be unveiled sometime in 2023.

TL;DR

  • Apple is working on three AR/VR headsets.
  • The first device is called Reality Pro.
  • Apple's Reality Pro mixed reality will be launched in 2023.

Apple's mixed reality headsets

On his latest newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared a new insight about Apple's Reality platform. It was said that there are currently three headsets in development. The Reality Pro with a code-name N301 is the first MR wearable that will arrive possibly in early next year. It is expected the device will be on par with Meta's unannounced Quest Pro. Moreover, the successor to the Reality Pro is a lighter version with an internal name of N602.

The third MR headset is an augmented reality device which means it is closer to smart glasses than a bulky head piece. If to happen, this will compete with Google's upcoming Glasses 2 which was already teased. Unfortunately, the source adds that it will still take several years before it will be ready for consumers.

In terms of price, Apple's Reality Pro is targeted for early adopters and developers. The Cupertino giant does not expect it to be a mainstream consumer device due to excessive price brought by the high cost of the components. Lastly, all these premium Apple devices would run on the custom rOS (reality OS) of the company.

Meta Quest Pro CAD render final design
Render of Meta Quest Pro mixed reality headset / © SadlyInReality: Brad Lynch

Reality Pro's rival will be launched first in 2022

On the other hand, Meta is scheduled to introduce its next premium mixed reality headset in October. The pricing of the Meta Quest Pro has been rumored to sit around $1500 for a complete kit with the controllers and charging pad. Furthermore, the specs listed include a Snapdragon XR2 chip, 12 GB of RAM, and pancake lenses along with high-resolution QLED displays.

Via: 9to5Mac Source: Bloomberg

