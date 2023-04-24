Apple's AR/VR Headset May Feature an External Battery with Two Hours Endurance

More details about Apple's first-ever AR/VR headset are starting to emerge before the supposed unveiling at the 2023 WWDC in June. The premium head-mounted wearable based on the Reality OS could feature a custom connector and allow external battery packs, according to a fresh report.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is now forecasting that the Apple 'Reality Pro' device will have a dual-port interface. Mainly, this will be composed of a USB-C port and a proprietary magnetic connector. The former is said to handle the communication and data transfer between the headset and computer while the latter will be used to connect the battery.

Apple Reality Pro battery design and endurance

It was described that the headset is going to be powered by an external battery with a fixed cable rather than having a built-in design. The cable's end will be utilized to attach it to the headset's port and there is also a lock to keep the cable secured. Users can stow the battery pack in their pockets, although there could be some kind of hooks that will help it hang as well.

Furthermore, Gurman said that the battery pack for the wearable resembles the iPhone's external MagSafe battery, including the shape and size. The rated battery life is two hours or on par with the Meta Quest Pro (review), but it's possible to instantly swap it or carry multiple battery packs at the same time.

Apple MagSafe battery pack for iPhones. / © Amazon

Aside from the port and battery information, it is tipped the Apple AR/VR wearable is sporting a high-res 4K display on each side complete with eye and face tracking enabled by arrays of cameras and sensors. In addition, a low-latency audio paired with the AirPods is told to include as well. Lastly, it will run on the Reality OS, powered by an M2 chip, and could cost $3000 at launch.

Do you think Apple's first reality world venture will create an iPhone-like moment? Let us know in the comment section.