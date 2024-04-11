Apple Pencil 3 Could Be This Fun with New Squeeze Features

Apart from the new iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets , Apple is also expected to announce a slew of iPad accessories next month that could include the next-gen Apple Pencil which is the successor to the Apple Pencil 2. Now, new evidences discovered in the latest iPadOS 17 firmware reveal more details about the new Pencil.

Apple Pencil 3 with gesture controls

In the iPadOS 17.5 Beta update which was seeded to developers and public testers, 9to5Mac has found references inside the firm that suggest of new gesture-based Pencil features. Among those described of “Long Squeeze” and “Double Squeeze” which could corresponds to how the Pencil with a sensor on its shaft to detect pressure and interpret it into an action or trigger.

Apple's Pencil 2 and original Pencil / © nextpit

While it doesn't fully speak of the Apple Pencil 3, it should be noted that the current Apple Pencil 2 or original Pencil don't have gesture-based controls related to squeeze, nor they have sensors to support such actions. Hence, these appear as new features from the upcoming Apple Pencil.

It's also not the first time we heard a “squeeze” feature, the same outlet spotted a similar reference in the developer-bound iPadOS 17.5 Beta earlier this month.

First Apple Pencil with Find My feature

Apart from the new gestures, Apple's Pencil 3 could also bring Find My for location tracking similar to how other Apple accessories with Find My feature work. For instance, it should enable iPad users to ping and track the Pencil 3 in a map when it's lost.

As for compatibility, it's unknown if the Pencil 3 will work with older iPad models. But considering that the Pencil 2 was supported with a wide range of iPad Pro (review), iPad Air, and even the iPad Mini models, the next-gen Pencil will likely remain usable for some existing Apple slabs.

Apple is speculated to announce the new iPads and Pencil 3 alongside the Magic Keyboard between the first and second week of May. Regarding the iPad Pro, they are tipped to feature OLED screens for the first time in Apple's iPad line. They will also be equipped with the new M3 chipset found in the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

The iPad Air is believed to be offered in a new 12.9-inch variant in addition to the 10.9-inch size on the current iPad Air model (review). They could also be powered by Apple's latest M3 chip.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Which of the Apple products are you looking to purchase? Are you planning to pick up the new OLED iPad Pro? Tell us your plans in the comments.