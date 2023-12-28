You Can Save $250 on the New Apple MacBook Pro M3 Right Now

If you hurry, Apple's new MacBook Pro M3 is back at the best price on B&H Photo. The 14-inch model of the MacBook laptop with 8 GB RAM gets $200 off, dropping it to $1399, while the option with 16 GB RAM can now be had for $1549 after a $250 reduction is applied. Both variants come with a generous 512 GB of storage.

The ongoing sale covers the more popular Space Gray color. You'll need to pay more for the silver hue. More importantly, this is running until December 29 at 5:30 PM EST. After this, the rate of the MacBook Pro M3 will revert to the original pricing.

Why the Apple MacBook Pro M3 is a recommendable laptop at this rate

The Apple MacBook Pro M3 (review) is a surprised released this year considering the M2 version was just introduced in January. But despite the small gap in the launch timetable, the MacBook Pro M3 makes a compelling purchase for those coming from much older MacBook machines, such those running on M1 chips.

While the MacBook Pro M3 is unchanged from the MacBook Pro M2 except on the chip, it remains a standout laptop with high caliber of hardware specs for many good reasons. Firstly, it features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 120 Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 1600 nits. It also comes with a large Force Trackpad, a full-size keyboard, and a wide plethora of ports and interfaces.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro offers an excellent keyboard and a great touchpad with two click levels. / © nextpit

As for the M3 silicon, it is composed of an 8-core processor that is said to be 35 percent faster than the M1. Meanwhile, the 10-core graphics unit brings a significantly bigger improvement by being 65 percent better than the M1's GPU. There are also new GPU enhancements added, such as dynamic caching in gaming and ray tracing support.

Are you looking to secure the MacBook Pro M3 through this deal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.