Apple's M2 MacBook Air is Now a Better Buy than the M3 at $200 Off

Apple recently launched the new MacBook Air that is powered by M3 SoC. If you're not totally sold to this model, the M2 MacBook Air might still make a great purchase, especially that it is cheaper than the already adjusted price, putting it to the all-time low at $899 over on B&H Photo Video.

This means you get to take home $100 or a steep $200 discount from the original listing of the M2 MacBook Air (review). The deal applies to the base model of the laptop with 8/256 GB storage configuration and available in all four colorways: black, silver, starlight, gray.

Why the Apple MacBook Air with M2 is still a better choice

Although the new MacBook Air with M3 offers substantial speed improvement, it remains relatively unchanged in many aspects including the sleek and lightweight build when compared to the M2 version. This means, you still get the same high-res and bright 13-inch Retina display on top of the full-sized Magic keyboard and large trackpad.

Meanwhile, the port selection remains the same with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, Magsafe charging, and 3.5 mm audio jack. The new dual monitor support of the newer model is quite limited that it's not a true upgrade that many users we're longing.

MacBook Air M2
The MacBook Air M2 15'' with a large trackpad and wide edges. / © nextpit

In performance, the M2 chip is more than sufficient for demanding tasks like running multiple tabs on browser while switching to your document editor. The battery life is also unchanged at 18 hours rating on the M3 MBA, making the M2 even a worthwhile investment if you're just up for a capable machine with reliable battery life.

There is also no difference as to the software experience, the MacBook Air with M2 runs on macOS Sonoma and enjoys new features like interactive widgets, Game Mode, hand gesture-activated FaceTime reactions, and richer PDF and Notes apps.

Do you think the M2 MacBook Air is a better buy than the M3 MacBook Air at this rate? Let us know in the comments, and perhaps share with us if you'd like to see more Apple offers.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

