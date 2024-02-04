Score a Massive $300 Saving on Apple's 15" MacBook Air M2 Today

If you're in the market for a lightweight MacBook laptop , Apple's latest 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is now back to the record-low of $999 on Best Buy, netting you a $300 saving (23 percent). This offer also beats the listings from other major retailers by a wide margin.

Not only is the base configuration is covered by the ongoing sale. The 8/512 GB option also gets a $300 reduction, which can now be had at $1299 from $1499. Similarly, the 16/512 GB is discounted, too, dropping it to $1399 from the usual $1699. For either storage, the deal applies to all four colorways, so you can grab the MacBook Air M2 in Midnight, Space Gray, Starlight, or Silver.

Why the MacBook Air M2 the best laptop for any casual user or students

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 (review) is the first entry powered by Apple's custom chip in a 15-inch chassis. While it has an enlarged footprint over the 13-inch model, it remains relatively sleek and light as its smaller MacBook Air model counterpart, which is great for portability.

You can also enjoy the bright and high-res Liquid Retina panel that is phenomenal in most scenarios, including when consuming videos or editing photos. And similar to the pricier MacBook Pro models, it gets a notched display as well to house the 1080p FaceTime camera. In addition, the MacBook Air has a powerful on-board loudspeakers that support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.

The MacBook Air M2 15'' with a large trackpad and wide edges. / © nextpit

Despite the thinness, the MacBook Air M2 has an exceptional battery life rated for 18 hours, this can be credited to the optimized macOS Sonoma operating system and the efficient M2 chipset with 8-core CPU. Elsewhere, the 15-inch MBA has two high-speed Thunderbolt 3 USB ports on top of a MagSafe port and 3.5 mm audio jack.

