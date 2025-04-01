Amazon’s Spring Sale may be over, but some great deals are still hanging around. One standout offer is on the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, with a $200 discount available on Amazon and Best Buy. This brings the 16GB RAM / 512GB storage variant back to its lowest price of $1,399 (down from $1,599).

The deal applies to the Silver option at Amazon, while Best Buy has the two colorways of the MacBook Pro discounted, including the Space Black.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Pro M4 14 Apple's M4 MacBook Pro drops to its lowest price, saving you $200.

Why Consider the Apple MacBook Pro M4?

Apple’s M4 MacBook Pro (review) lineup launched late last year as part of the company’s annual refresh, bringing major internal upgrades while keeping the familiar premium design. The only external change is the addition of an extra USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4.0 support.

The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display remains one of the best on any laptop, with a 3,024 × 1,964 resolution and incredible brightness—1,000 nits in SDR and 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. Apple also introduced an optional nano-texture glass to reduce glare. Plus, you can now connect multiple external monitors with up to 6K resolution.

Apple's M4 MacBook Pro is offered with a matte or Nano-texture Liquid Retina XDR display as an option. / © nextpit

The 12 MP webcam has also been upgraded with Center Stage support, making video calls sharper and more dynamic. The keyboard and Force Touch trackpad continue to be top-tier, offering great typing feedback and precise navigation.

The M4 chip may not be a huge leap from the M3, but it brings significant improvements over older Apple silicon and Intel-based MacBooks. It features a 10-core CPU (two more than before) and a 10-core GPU with faster ray tracing for better graphics performance. The enhanced Neural Engine also makes AI-driven tasks faster and more efficient.

Apple also bumped up the base RAM to 16GB with 300GB/s bandwidth, offering smoother multitasking and better performance for demanding applications. Battery life has also improved slightly, with Apple rating the 14-inch MacBook Pro at 16 hours on a full charge.

Is the M4 MacBook Pro worth the upgrade for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!