Hot topics

Apple's Blazing-Fast M4 MacBook Pro Hits Low Price, Save $200

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit MacBook Pro 14 2023
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Amazon’s Spring Sale may be over, but some great deals are still hanging around. One standout offer is on the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, with a $200 discount available on Amazon and Best Buy. This brings the 16GB RAM / 512GB storage variant back to its lowest price of $1,399 (down from $1,599).

The deal applies to the Silver option at Amazon, while Best Buy has the two colorways of the MacBook Pro discounted, including the Space Black.

Why Consider the Apple MacBook Pro M4?

Apple’s M4 MacBook Pro (review) lineup launched late last year as part of the company’s annual refresh, bringing major internal upgrades while keeping the familiar premium design. The only external change is the addition of an extra USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4.0 support.

The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display remains one of the best on any laptop, with a 3,024 × 1,964 resolution and incredible brightness—1,000 nits in SDR and 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. Apple also introduced an optional nano-texture glass to reduce glare. Plus, you can now connect multiple external monitors with up to 6K resolution.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 with a forest wallpaper showing the time 12:04.
Apple's M4 MacBook Pro is offered with a matte or Nano-texture Liquid Retina XDR display as an option. / © nextpit

The 12 MP webcam has also been upgraded with Center Stage support, making video calls sharper and more dynamic. The keyboard and Force Touch trackpad continue to be top-tier, offering great typing feedback and precise navigation.

The M4 chip may not be a huge leap from the M3, but it brings significant improvements over older Apple silicon and Intel-based MacBooks. It features a 10-core CPU (two more than before) and a 10-core GPU with faster ray tracing for better graphics performance. The enhanced Neural Engine also makes AI-driven tasks faster and more efficient.

Apple also bumped up the base RAM to 16GB with 300GB/s bandwidth, offering smoother multitasking and better performance for demanding applications. Battery life has also improved slightly, with Apple rating the 14-inch MacBook Pro at 16 hours on a full charge.

Is the M4 MacBook Pro worth the upgrade for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing