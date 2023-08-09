iOS 17 Beta 5 : New Live Voicemail Prompt and NameDrop Animation

If you're running on the beta version of iOS 17 on your iPhone and iPad (iPadOS 17), Apple has now started rolling out the fifth beta. The latest software adds modest touches and bug fixes ahead of the final release next month. These include a new prompt for Live Voicemail and refreshed animation when using NameDrop .

Similar with previous iOS beta releases, the fifth beta is open for developers and testers. It's also a direct update from the fourth beta that was shipped last month. However, it should be noted that this beta is different from the public beta version.

Default Live Voicemail greeting will make it less confusing

One notable feature added to iOS 17 is the updated Live Voicemail. When enabled from the recipient side, this automatically transcribes what the caller is speaking live on the receiver's iPhone screen before having it delivered as a voicemail.

What makes most users get confused with the new Live Voicemail is the prompt that asks callers to leave their message after the tone so that the other end might pick up. The old note specifically goes as “After the tone please say why you’re calling. The person you are trying to reach might pick up.”

In the iOS 17 beta 5, Apple is changing the prompt that now displays as “Your call has been forwarded to voicemail. The person you’re trying to reach is not available. At the tone, please record your message”. More importantly, this message will only be shown to the caller while the receiver will get to see the real-time transcription.

What are the other changes on iOS 17 Beta 5

Another iteration spotted with the update are the new AirDrop and NameDrop animation and sound when you share files or contact info. Essentially, the two wireless transfer modes function similarly as before aside from more pleasing effects. And in the last beta, NameDrop received a toggle for users to disable or enable the feature right from the settings.

Found in the iPhone storage, a new section dedicated to synced content is added. This option presents the amount of data synced across your multiple Apple devices. Furthermore, trigger to run automations using location-based shortcuts like arrival and departure is returned to this version after being missing in the previous betas.

Notable bug fixes on iOS 17 Beta 5

Along with the tweaks, the iOS 17 beta 5 is also introducing notable bug fixes that were associated with the earlier builds. For instance, testers reported an issue when viewing the screen time analytics from the settings, the update has seemingly fixed this. The same goes with the Pro Motion display when navigating on the home screens.

In terms of security, users using ad blockers when browsing noticed how these were not properly working on Safari in the past iOS 17 beta. This has been evidently addressed in the latest beta.

The Cupertino tech firm has not confirmed on when the next public beta release will commence. But given the availability of the beta 5, it is safe to say we may see the wider release to more testers in the coming days. Likewise, do you intend to try out the beta build on your iPhone or iPad?