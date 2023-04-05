These iPhone and iPad Pro Models May Not Get Updated to iOS 17

Apple is scheduled to unveil the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 in June at WWDC23 which will be released in the fall along with the iPhone 15 . Before an official compatibility is announced, a rumored list of iPhone and iPad models that won't be updated to Apple's next software iterations are apparently revealed.

Based on a report by a frequent Apple tipster on Twitter, the iPhone-maker is ending support for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as well as the Phone X, which were all introduced in 2017. This means that the last version these devices will get is the iOS 16.

As for Apple's tablets, users of the 5th gen or 2017 iPad should not expect to receive the iPadOS 17 update. In addition, software support for both the original 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro slabs is also said to be discontinued.

There's no substantial evidence is accompanying the claim of the source. But it's no surprise if Apple stops providing new firmware to these iPhone and iPad lineups given the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and first iPhone SE were also stripped of iOS 16 compatibility last year. Similarly, the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 4 were dropped from getting iPadOS 16 as well.

Which Apple iPhone could get upgraded to iOS 17?

While not confirmed, the likely iPhone candidates Apple could upgrade to iOS 17 is the iPhone XS series and all the way to the later models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (review). You can check from iOS 17 guide for the complete list of supported devices including the new anticipated features.

With the premium pricing of iPhones and iPads, should it be alright for Apple to only give up to five years of software assistance? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comment section.