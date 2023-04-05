These iPhone and iPad Pro Models May Not Get Updated to iOS 17

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
AndroidPIT Apple iphone 8 0071
© NextPit by Irina Efremova

Apple is scheduled to unveil the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 in June at WWDC23 which will be released in the fall along with the iPhone 15. Before an official compatibility is announced, a rumored list of iPhone and iPad models that won't be updated to Apple's next software iterations are apparently revealed.

Based on a report by a frequent Apple tipster on Twitter, the iPhone-maker is ending support for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as well as the Phone X, which were all introduced in 2017. This means that the last version these devices will get is the iOS 16.

As for Apple's tablets, users of the 5th gen or 2017 iPad should not expect to receive the iPadOS 17 update. In addition, software support for both the original 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro slabs is also said to be discontinued.

There's no substantial evidence is accompanying the claim of the source. But it's no surprise if Apple stops providing new firmware to these iPhone and iPad lineups given the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and first iPhone SE were also stripped of iOS 16 compatibility last year. Similarly, the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 4 were dropped from getting iPadOS 16 as well.

Apple iPhone 14 in yellow
The yellow iPhone 14 has exactly the same technical specifications and the same price as the other models. / © NextPit

Which Apple iPhone could get upgraded to iOS 17?

While not confirmed, the likely iPhone candidates Apple could upgrade to iOS 17 is the iPhone XS series and all the way to the later models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (review). You can check from iOS 17 guide for the complete list of supported devices including the new anticipated features.

With the premium pricing of iPhones and iPads, should it be alright for Apple to only give up to five years of software assistance? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comment section.

Via: MacRumors

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.