Apple's new iPhone 16 range has finally hit the wild, consisting of the redesigned standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, and the beefier iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. All models have been released starting on September 20 in the USA. If you've decided which to buy, we've listed the different retailers and carriers that offer the best deals for these new iPhones—even for free in some promotions.

How much does the iPhone 16 cost

There's good news for those buying this year's iPhone. If you're going for the iPhone 16 (review), the standard model costs $799 while the iPhone 16 Plus retails for $899 a pop. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro is still priced at $999, with the range-topping iPhone 16 Pro Max going for $1199.

Apple iPhone 2024 family pricing. / © Apple

Except for the iPhone 16 Pro Max which has 256 GB on-board capacity, all iPhone 16 models have a base configuration with 128 GB storage. Regardless of the storage, all get 8 GB RAM to support running new features and Apple Intelligence. This is an upgrade for the standard iPhone 16 duo coming from 6 GB in the iPhone 15 (Plus).

How much does the iPhone 16 cost? Model Storage space Price iPhone 16 128 GB $799 256 GB $899 512 GB $1,099 iPhone 16 Plus 128 GB $899 256 GB $999 512 GB $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB $999 256 GB $1,099 512 GB $1,299 1 TB $1,499 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB $1,199 512 GB $1,399 1 TB $1,599

Where to buy the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus?

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are available from the Apple Store web and select retailers like Best Buy in the USA and Canada, with many locations listing these devices available to pick on the same day you order.

The unlocked iPhone 16, featuring a redesigned camera and faster A18 chipset, starts at $799 with 128 GB while stepping it up to 256 GB adds $100. Meanwhile, opting for the 512 GB for another $200 ($1099). All colors are available: purple, green, pink, midnight black, and silver.

You can also select a carrier and activate the new iPhone 16 when getting it through these retailers. In the case of Best Buy, you can pick AT&T or Verizon during the activation process.

Those who prefer a larger display and battery capacity can pick the iPhone 16 Plus. It has the same storage and color variants but starts at $899 for the base with 128 GB storage and the 256 GB option at $999. The 512 GB will set you $1199.

If you don't want to pay the entire device upfront, both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are also available for a monthly plan from Apple and Best Buy, with the cellular services fee added to the final billing.

Where to buy the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Similar to the standard models, those upgrading to the iPhone 16 Pro (comparison) and iPhone 16 Pro Max won't get any price hikes. Despite the smaller iPhone 16 Pro featuring cameras matching the Pro Max, it still starts at $999 for the base with 128 GB storage from Apple Store and Best Buy. You can get the 256 GB model for $1099 and the 512 GB for $1,299. The range-topping 1 TB storage costs $1,499.

This year's iPhone 16 Pro Max pretty much shares the same specs as the smaller iPhone 16 Pro except it has a wider display at 6.9-inch and more battery juice. And like last year's predecessor, it starts with 256 GB storage and sets you back for $1,199. The next variant is 512 GB costing $1,399 while the 1 TB option commands a hefty price tag of $1,599.

Both the iPhone 16 Pro models are available in desert, natural, black, and white titanium finishes.

Get the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro for free from Amazon

If you're buying from Amazon, they have tied up with Boost Mobile, the partnership is giving away up to $1000 credit towards the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, and there's no trade-in required.

This is equivalent to getting one of the models for free, although this is together with their wireless plan for a 36-month locked-in contract. For example, you'll only be paying $65/month for the base iPhone 16 Pro in any storage configuration or $70 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Trading your iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro

As usual, Apple and retailers offer trade-in programs where you can send your old eligible iPhone in exchange for a credit. You can use the credit when buying the new iPhones. The actual amount depends on the state of your device, meaning the more pristine it is, the chances you will get the highest value.

If you're sending your old handset to Apple, the maximum credit they are giving is $650 and this is for the iPhone 15 Pro Max with no damages. The estimated figures are lower for the smaller iPhone 15 Pro and the standard iPhone 15 models.

Other retailers like Best Buy and carriers are more generous towards the trade-in credits. Of course, the credit will vary on the status of your iPhone.

Where are you buying the new iPhone 16? Which model are you intending to pick? Please let us know your plans in the comments.