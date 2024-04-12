iPhone 16 May Feature More Playful Colors Than the iPhone 15

With the next iPhone event happening less than a half and a year from now, we're picking up more leaks about the iPhone 16. After the leaked list of colorways for the iPhone 16 Pro , a new report is claiming which colors the upcoming standard iPhone models would be offered. And it appears they're going to be as fancy as the iPhone 15 (review) , but is said to add white and purple into the mix.

Which colors the Apple iPhone 16 (Plus) will be available?

According to a frequent leaker Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 16 Plus, which likely covers the smaller model as well, is tipped to be available in seven colors this year. Mainly, the source said the five finishes from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus (review) will be carried over while a new white and purple options will be added.

For contrast, the iPhone 15 is offered in black, pink, blue, yellow, and green. While most of these are similar colors from the iPhone 14 (review), Apple made them different by incorporating different shades, such as with the blue iPhone 15 appearing very light that is hardly recognizable as blue. Hence, it's unclear if these older colors will get different shades in the iPhone 16 at all.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus in yellow colorway / © nextpit

Apart from the possible additions of new finishes, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have been leaked to bring a revamped camera island at the back. This ditches the diagonal arrangement and will adopt vertically-placed modules to support spatial video recordings similar to the iPhone 15 Pro.

What are the new colors of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro?

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are speculated by another leaker on Weibo. It was said that the Pro lineup will be made available in rose and space black. The former color is depicted with a gold hue rather than pink or red while the space black could see a finish darker than the current black or graphite. These new colorways will be offered along with white and gray which are similar to the iPhone 15 Pro (review).

Both the iPhone 16 Pro models should still use a titanium frame and matte glass back panel. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 16 (Plus) should be built on the same aluminum frame as its predecessor.

With most users using cases on their handsets, do you still care on which color your phone comes in? We'd like to hear your opinion.