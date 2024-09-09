Apple is set to announce the iPhone 16 this week, but it is widely anticipated the new iPhones won't get any Apple Intelligence features at launch. Instead, the new AI features are slated to arrive with iOS 18.1 later, and even so, only some will make it in the first launch. Now, a new report suggests that two of those major AI will be further delayed by December.

Fewer generative AI features for the iPhone 16 at launch

Just over a day from the supposed "It's Glowtime" event, we're getting more information about the new iPhones, particularly on the availability of the new generative AI features. According to Gurman, reported in his Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Apple could further delay the Image Playground and Genmoji features until iOS 18.2, which is expected to be released to the public by December.

In other words, the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro (review) would only get a few Apple Intelligence features like AI-powered writing tools, call recording and transcribing, objects eraser in photos, and redesigned Siri animation via iOS 18.1.

Yes, emoji poverty will soon be a thing of the past on devices with Apple Intelligence! / © Apple / Screenshot: nextpit

Image Playground is Apple's AI image generation tool on iPhones which lets users create images based on text prompts. Although there are already third-party AI apps that provide similar capabilities, Image Playground should offer direct integration with other iPhone apps like Photos and Messaging.

On the other hand, Genmoji is built on the iPhone keyboard, and as the name indicates, generates emojis using descriptive commands. You can also pick a photo of a person from your gallery and then overlay it with the effects you've chosen.

Additionally, there are no words for what other Apple Intelligence entries will be included in the iOS 18.2 update apart from the two image generators. Apple was previously rumored to bring the rest of the features in 2025.

Apple is lagging in adopting generative AI features

It's unclear what are the reasons behind the delay, but it's not only Apple is not the only company that has stretched or staggered the release of its image generator feature. For instance, Google initially debuted image generation through Gemini but eventually relaunched this after it faced criticism of the inaccuracy of its feature. Subsequently, the company introduced a brand-new Pixel-exclusive generator with the Pixel 9 series.

At the same, major competitors have now an advantage over Apple, such as Samsung which continues to expand its Galaxy AI and Google with the new more capable Gemini Live.

What are your thoughts about the iPhones getting late into the AI adoption? Do you think this will affect your plans when buying the upcoming iPhone 16? Let us know your opinion in the comments.