Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Compared: What Are the Differences?

With the release of the new iPhone 15 Series, one of the main considerations is whether the previous version might be a better choice. However, Apple not only improved the hardware of the new models but also kept the price unchanged. In this comparison, I will tell you which option is a better choice: purchasing the new iPhone generation or the one from 2022.

Apple iPhone 15 (Plus) vs iPhone 14 (Plus): Key characteristics compared

Base model 2023 Plus model 2023 Base Model 2022 Plus model 2022 Product Apple iPhone 15 Apple iPhone 15 Plus Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 Plus MSRP from $799 from $899 from $799 from $899 Image Reviews Not yet tested Not yet tested to the iPhone 14 review to the iPhone 14 Plus review Colors Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Polaris, Product(Red) Display Super Retina XDR Display

6.1" All-Screen OLED Display

2556 x 1179 pixels at 460 ppi

60 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island Super Retina XDR Display

6.7" All-Screen OLED Display

2796 x 1290 pixels at 460 ppi

60 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island Super Retina XDR Display

6.1'' all-screen OLED display

2532 x 1170 pixels at 460 ppi

60 Hz refresh rate

Super Retina XDR Display

6.7" All-Screen OLED Display

2778 x 1284 pixels at 458 ppi

60 Hz refresh rate

SoC Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Memory 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB 128, 256, and 512 GB microSD ❌ Main camera 48 MP | F1.6 aperture | 2.0 µm pixels | sensor-shift OIS 12 MP | F1.5 aperture | 24 mm focal length | Sensor-Shift OIS Ultra-wide angle 12 MP | F2.4 aperture | 13 mm focal length 12 MP, F2.4 aperture Telephoto lens ❌ Selfie 12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus Battery life Video playback: 20 hours Video

(streaming): 16 hours

Audio playback: 80 hours Video playback: 26 hours Video

(streaming): 20 hours

Audio playback: 100 hours Video playback: 20 hours

Video (streaming): 16 hours

Audio playback: 80 hours Video playback: 26 hours

Video (streaming): 20 hours

Audio playback: 100 hours Fast charging 20 W (cable)

15 W (MagSafe)

7.5 W (Qi) 20 W (cable)

15 W (MagSafe)

7.5 W (Qi) Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, Satellite eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB Dimensions and weight 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm | 171 g 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.80 mm | 201 g 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm | 172 g 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 mm | 203 g

While we are still awaiting our review units of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Series, please bear in mind that this comparison is based on our experience with the previous generations and the specifications of the new series.

Table of Contents:

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Models and prices

Recently, Apple has repositioned its iPhone categories differently. As a result, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus do not feature the latest A-Bionic processors. However, these devices remain powerful and have maintained their price points: $799 for the vanilla variant and $899 for the Plus model.

So, unless there's a specific feature you consider indispensable, the new variant might not be as impactful as previous releases. Furthermore, iPhones do not depreciate in value as quickly as Android smartphones. Thus, the price difference is less significant here, except for certain carrier options.

In any case, my recommendation on which device to purchase currently hinges on these two factors:

If you already own the iPhone 14 (or 14 Plus)

The main distinctions lie in improved performance and camera quality, at least on paper—since we've yet to test the new iPhone generation. In terms of battery life, the duration is essentially the same.

In design aspects, the new iPhone 15 lineup now includes the 'dynamic island.' It's a pleasant addition, but trust me: it's not essential. Regarding software, all iOS 17 features are accessible on both devices. Should I mention the USB-C port? (More on that below.)

If you own an iPhone 13 (mini) or an older version

Go ahead and invest in the iPhone 15 Series. You'll experience enhanced performance, a superior camera, and a contemporary display design for roughly the same price as last year's model. However, if you stumble upon a great discount for the iPhone 14 lineup, this advice might not hold.

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Design and display

When it comes to design, the devil is in the details. The new lineup features the dynamic island, replacing the notch that is a heritage from the X series. Another notable change is the USB-C port, replacing the Lightning port—a shift less evident in design than it will be in user experience.

As we saw last year with the iPhone 14 Pro Series, the iPhone 15 lineup now features the dynamic island. / © Apple

Beyond these, both series sport an aluminum frame. The dimensions and weight have changed only slightly. They come with colored glass on the back and a Ceramic Shield on the front.

For colors, the iPhone 14 comes in Blue, Midnight, Aurora Borealis, Rosé, Yellow, and (PRODUCT)RED. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are offered in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch "Super Retina XDR" display, while the 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch one. Same size for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. However, the displays are brighter in the new generation, with Apple mentioning a brightness of up to 1,600 nits and even 2,000 nits in sunlight—double the brightness of the iPhone 14.

The yellow variant is still exclusive to the Apple iPhone 14 devices. / © nextpit

For those prone to accidents, both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 lineups feature pre-defined repair prices, aiming to make fixes clear for end users. Also, at $169 for a back glass repair, these iPhones are becoming more repair-friendly.

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Performance

As mentioned at the beginning, since last year, the non-Pro variants no longer feature Apple's state-of-the-art SoC. While the iPhone 14 is equipped with the A15 Bionic, the iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic. Both processors are reminiscent of the Pro variants from previous years.

Both series come with 6 GB of RAM, and the rest is typical: No microSD slot, with available storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

The iPhone 15 Series features the SoC from the previous Pro generation in every new release. / © Apple

On paper, the iPhone 14 is faster and boasts superior graphics performance. However, in terms of features, both generations are loaded with capabilities like fall detection and car accident detection. Additionally, in situations where Wi-Fi and mobile internet are unavailable, you can use "Emergency SOS" on both lineups to call for help via satellite.

Last but not least, the devices operate on the latest software version, iOS 17, which is packed with features like NameDrop, Contact Posters, live voicemail with real-time transcription, revamped apps such as FaceTime and Messages, and even more accessibility features.

Among the many features in iOS 17 is NameDrop. It allows easy transfer of contact information between iPhones by bringing the devices close to each other. / © nextpit

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Camera

Perhaps the most significant difference between the generations is the improved camera sensor on the iPhone 15—at least on paper. The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a primary camera with a 48 MP sensor and an f/1.6 aperture. The ultra-wide-angle camera retains the standard 12 MP resolution with an f/2.4 aperture.

The iPhone 15 dual camera on the back offers a 48 MP main camera. / © Apple

By comparison, the iPhone 14 features a 12 MP main camera with a ƒ/1.5 aperture, as opposed to the ƒ/1.6 aperture. In terms of the design of the camera module, everything appears nearly identical at first glance.

At first glance, the iPhone 14 series camera module is pretty close to the iPhone 15 design. / © nextpit

Finally, the front camera is basically the same with a small tweak between generations. Both have 12 megapixels, but on the iPhone 15, we have an aperture of f/2.2 instead of f/2.4. Both sensors have autofocus.

For fans of video: Both series have a 4K Cinematic mode that works with either 24 or 30 frames per second.

Apple iPhone 14 image gallery

Ultra-wide angle in daylight © nextpit Daylight portrait mode © nextpit Wide angle in daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle in daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle in daylight © nextpit Portrait mode in wide angle: distance too large © nextpit Wide angle in daylight © nextpit Daylight portrait mode © nextpit Ultra-wide angle in daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle with HDR © nextpit Portrait mode in night mode - wide angle © nextpit Wide angle night mode © nextpit Ultra-wide angle at night © nextpit Wide angle night mode © nextpit Wide angle night mode © nextpit

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Battery capacity and charging

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus boast larger batteries compared to their predecessors. Yet, Apple claims that the battery life for both models remains essentially the same. In our review of the iPhone 14's battery, the device lasted an impressive two full days.

Wireless charging has a power of 15 W with MagSafe adapters and 7.5 W with Qi-certified chargers. / © nextpit

Fast charging still tops out at 20 Watts, while wireless charging maintains its 15-watt limit. Naturally, you can use MagSafe or any Qi-compatible charger for wireless charging, ensuring your older accessories remain useful.

What is new with the iPhone 15 series, though, is that charging is now done via USB Type-C for the first time. Whether this will play a significant role in charging time, only our in-depth tests will reveal. So, stay tuned!

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Which phone should you choose in 2023?

Without testing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, I can't provide a definitive answer. However, as I mentioned in the beginning, your decision will largely depend on which device you currently own.

The new iPhone 15 generation has upped its game in photography and offers notably faster performance. It also features a more contemporary port for charging and data transfer. Plus, take note: its price hasn't increased.

This is the iPhone to have... unless you already own an iPhone 14. In that case, I wouldn't recommend upgrading, at least not based solely on the specifications table.

However, I'm curious about your thoughts: would you trade your iPhone 14 for the iPhone 15? Why or why not? Please bear in mind that this comparison will be updated as soon as we review the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. So, stay tuned!