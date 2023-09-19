Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Compared: What Are the Differences?
With the release of the new iPhone 15 Series, one of the main considerations is whether the previous version might be a better choice. However, Apple not only improved the hardware of the new models but also kept the price unchanged. In this comparison, I will tell you which option is a better choice: purchasing the new iPhone generation or the one from 2022.
Apple iPhone 15 (Plus) vs iPhone 14 (Plus): Key characteristics compared
|Base model 2023
|Plus model 2023
|Base Model 2022
|Plus model 2022
|Product
|Apple iPhone 15 Plus
|Apple iPhone 14
|Apple iPhone 14 Plus
|MSRP
|from $799
|from $899
|from $799
|from $899
|Image
|Reviews
|
|
|
|
|Colors
|Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
|Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Polaris, Product(Red)
|Display
|Super Retina XDR Display
6.1" All-Screen OLED Display
2556 x 1179 pixels at 460 ppi
60 Hz refresh rate
Dynamic Island
|Super Retina XDR Display
6.7" All-Screen OLED Display
2796 x 1290 pixels at 460 ppi
60 Hz refresh rate
Dynamic Island
|Super Retina XDR Display
6.1'' all-screen OLED display
2532 x 1170 pixels at 460 ppi
60 Hz refresh rate
|Super Retina XDR Display
6.7" All-Screen OLED Display
2778 x 1284 pixels at 458 ppi
60 Hz refresh rate
|SoC
|Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|Memory
|128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB
|128, 256, and 512 GB
|microSD
|❌
|Main camera
|48 MP | F1.6 aperture | 2.0 µm pixels | sensor-shift OIS
|12 MP | F1.5 aperture | 24 mm focal length | Sensor-Shift OIS
|Ultra-wide angle
|12 MP | F2.4 aperture | 13 mm focal length
|12 MP, F2.4 aperture
|Telephoto lens
|❌
|Selfie
|12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus
|Battery life
|Video playback: 20 hours Video
(streaming): 16 hours
Audio playback: 80 hours
|Video playback: 26 hours Video
(streaming): 20 hours
Audio playback: 100 hours
|Video playback: 20 hours
Video (streaming): 16 hours
Audio playback: 80 hours
|Video playback: 26 hours
Video (streaming): 20 hours
Audio playback: 100 hours
|Fast charging
|20 W (cable)
15 W (MagSafe)
7.5 W (Qi)
|20 W (cable)
15 W (MagSafe)
7.5 W (Qi)
|Robustness
|IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame
|IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame
|Connectivity
|eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, Satellite
|eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB
|Dimensions and weight
|147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm | 171 g
|160.9 x 77.8 x 7.80 mm | 201 g
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm | 172 g
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 mm | 203 g
While we are still awaiting our review units of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Series, please bear in mind that this comparison is based on our experience with the previous generations and the specifications of the new series.
Table of Contents:
- iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Models and prices
- iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Design and display
- iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Performance
- iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Camera
- iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Battery capacity and charging
- iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Which phone should you choose in 2023?
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Models and prices
Recently, Apple has repositioned its iPhone categories differently. As a result, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus do not feature the latest A-Bionic processors. However, these devices remain powerful and have maintained their price points: $799 for the vanilla variant and $899 for the Plus model.
So, unless there's a specific feature you consider indispensable, the new variant might not be as impactful as previous releases. Furthermore, iPhones do not depreciate in value as quickly as Android smartphones. Thus, the price difference is less significant here, except for certain carrier options.
In any case, my recommendation on which device to purchase currently hinges on these two factors:
If you already own the iPhone 14 (or 14 Plus)
The main distinctions lie in improved performance and camera quality, at least on paper—since we've yet to test the new iPhone generation. In terms of battery life, the duration is essentially the same.
In design aspects, the new iPhone 15 lineup now includes the 'dynamic island.' It's a pleasant addition, but trust me: it's not essential. Regarding software, all iOS 17 features are accessible on both devices. Should I mention the USB-C port? (More on that below.)
If you own an iPhone 13 (mini) or an older version
Go ahead and invest in the iPhone 15 Series. You'll experience enhanced performance, a superior camera, and a contemporary display design for roughly the same price as last year's model. However, if you stumble upon a great discount for the iPhone 14 lineup, this advice might not hold.
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Design and display
When it comes to design, the devil is in the details. The new lineup features the dynamic island, replacing the notch that is a heritage from the X series. Another notable change is the USB-C port, replacing the Lightning port—a shift less evident in design than it will be in user experience.
Beyond these, both series sport an aluminum frame. The dimensions and weight have changed only slightly. They come with colored glass on the back and a Ceramic Shield on the front.
For colors, the iPhone 14 comes in Blue, Midnight, Aurora Borealis, Rosé, Yellow, and (PRODUCT)RED. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are offered in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.
The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch "Super Retina XDR" display, while the 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch one. Same size for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. However, the displays are brighter in the new generation, with Apple mentioning a brightness of up to 1,600 nits and even 2,000 nits in sunlight—double the brightness of the iPhone 14.
For those prone to accidents, both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 lineups feature pre-defined repair prices, aiming to make fixes clear for end users. Also, at $169 for a back glass repair, these iPhones are becoming more repair-friendly.
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Performance
As mentioned at the beginning, since last year, the non-Pro variants no longer feature Apple's state-of-the-art SoC. While the iPhone 14 is equipped with the A15 Bionic, the iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic. Both processors are reminiscent of the Pro variants from previous years.
Both series come with 6 GB of RAM, and the rest is typical: No microSD slot, with available storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.
On paper, the iPhone 14 is faster and boasts superior graphics performance. However, in terms of features, both generations are loaded with capabilities like fall detection and car accident detection. Additionally, in situations where Wi-Fi and mobile internet are unavailable, you can use "Emergency SOS" on both lineups to call for help via satellite.
Last but not least, the devices operate on the latest software version, iOS 17, which is packed with features like NameDrop, Contact Posters, live voicemail with real-time transcription, revamped apps such as FaceTime and Messages, and even more accessibility features.
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Camera
Perhaps the most significant difference between the generations is the improved camera sensor on the iPhone 15—at least on paper. The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a primary camera with a 48 MP sensor and an f/1.6 aperture. The ultra-wide-angle camera retains the standard 12 MP resolution with an f/2.4 aperture.
By comparison, the iPhone 14 features a 12 MP main camera with a ƒ/1.5 aperture, as opposed to the ƒ/1.6 aperture. In terms of the design of the camera module, everything appears nearly identical at first glance.
Finally, the front camera is basically the same with a small tweak between generations. Both have 12 megapixels, but on the iPhone 15, we have an aperture of f/2.2 instead of f/2.4. Both sensors have autofocus.
For fans of video: Both series have a 4K Cinematic mode that works with either 24 or 30 frames per second.
Apple iPhone 14 image gallery
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Battery capacity and charging
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus boast larger batteries compared to their predecessors. Yet, Apple claims that the battery life for both models remains essentially the same. In our review of the iPhone 14's battery, the device lasted an impressive two full days.
Fast charging still tops out at 20 Watts, while wireless charging maintains its 15-watt limit. Naturally, you can use MagSafe or any Qi-compatible charger for wireless charging, ensuring your older accessories remain useful.
What is new with the iPhone 15 series, though, is that charging is now done via USB Type-C for the first time. Whether this will play a significant role in charging time, only our in-depth tests will reveal. So, stay tuned!
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Which phone should you choose in 2023?
Without testing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, I can't provide a definitive answer. However, as I mentioned in the beginning, your decision will largely depend on which device you currently own.
The new iPhone 15 generation has upped its game in photography and offers notably faster performance. It also features a more contemporary port for charging and data transfer. Plus, take note: its price hasn't increased.
This is the iPhone to have... unless you already own an iPhone 14. In that case, I wouldn't recommend upgrading, at least not based solely on the specifications table.
However, I'm curious about your thoughts: would you trade your iPhone 14 for the iPhone 15? Why or why not? Please bear in mind that this comparison will be updated as soon as we review the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. So, stay tuned!
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.