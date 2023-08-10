Apple iPhone 15 Pro's Graphics Could Be Boosted by A17 Bionic Chip

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 range would see the standard models powered by last year's A16 Bionic chipset while the iPhone 15 Pro duo is going to utilize the unannounced A17 Bionic chipset with higher clock speed and improved efficiency. A new report reveals Apple would also improve the iPhone graphics capabilities of the silicon by adding another GPU core.

More graphics core for the Apple A17 Bionic chipset

The information has been posted on X (formerly Twitter) by frequent leaker @uredditor. According to the account, the custom Apple A17 Bionic SoC features a 6-core GPU configuration, which one core higher than its predecessor. This setup is expected to improve the performance of the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) in terms of gaming and graphic-based tasks. However, it's unclear what is the percentage difference over the A16's GPU.

As for the processor section, the A17 Bionic has the same 6-core CPU configuration, but only this time the clock speed is higher at 3.7 GHz compared to 3.46 GHz in the last generation. Based on the early benchmarks, the new iPhone SoC attained a 17 percent better score in single core and for up to 20 percent in multicore.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro's alleged design: New action button and revised camera hump were spotted. / © 9to5Mac

Apple A17 Bionic memory bandwidth and battery efficiency

Beyond the CPU and GPU, Apple could introduce higher memory bandwidth and newer set architecture to give an extra boost to the A17 Bionic, similar to what the company did on the A16 Bionic. Additionally, the user mentioned that the iPhone-maker is likely sticking with 6 GB of RAM on both higher-end models. This is opposed to the previous rumor that the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) is getting a memory upgrade to 8 GB RAM.

The battery life on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could also be stretched as the A17 Bionic chip is said to be fabricated using a smaller and more efficient lithography process at 3 nm. At the same time, the chip is still expected to be manufactured by Taiwan's TSMC.

There was also a recent report of the entire iPhone 15 range arriving with bigger battery capacities that could eventually help deliver better battery life on these devices. But until now, the info was not supported and given weight by prominent sources.

The Cupertino company has not revealed the exact date for the iPhone 15 launch event. However, it is forecasted by Bloomberg's prolific leaker Mark Gurman that Apple is likely to unveil the next-gen iPhone on September 12 or a month from now. Apple's Watch Ultra 2 with 3D-printed titanium parts and Watch Series 9 are expected to be introduced as well.

Do you think the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are building to be worthy upgrades from the iPhone 14? Share with us your opinion in the comment section.